﻿ Scott-backed legislation would block local officials from enforcing U.S. immigration law - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Standing with top lawmakers and Vermont’s attorney general, Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday introduced legislation prohibiting local officials from enforcing U.S. immigration law or even identifying illegals for immigration enforcement purposes.

Citing federal overreach, Scott announced two bills, S.79 and H. 228, designed to oppose President Donald Trump’s executive orders requesting that state and local officials work with Homeland Security to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants.

“Vermont will not be complacent, nor will Vermont be complicit in what is federal overreach,” state Attorney General TJ Donovan said at a news conference Thursday.

According to the draft language, the bills aim to protect “Vermont residents from compulsory collection of personally identifying information, or dissemination of that information for purposes of establishing a mandatory federal registry or database.”

Personally identifying information the state won’t share with feds includes immigration status, national origin, race, color and religious affiliation — information needed to spot illegals living in Vermont.

The governor said the legislation makes law enforcement resources available to all Vermont residents, especially illegal immigrants who might need to receive help from police.

“This bill has been carefully crafted through a consensus building process to confirm Vermont remains compliant with federal law, that we would not be established as a ‘sanctuary state,’ and to address the needs and recommendations of our law enforcement partners,” Scott said at a news conference on Thursday.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order directing state and local law enforcement to partner with federal agents in the apprehension and detention of illegal immigrants. He also has threatened to pull federal funding from states and municipalities that do not comply — so-called sanctuary states.

Scott’s comment that the legislation carefully avoids using the term “sanctuary state” signals a recognition that Vermont is at risk of losing federal funding due to the legislation.

The bills also state that only the governor may permit local law enforcement to partner with the federal government. This counters the language of Trump’s executive order, which said elected officials’ permission was only needed “as necessary.”

Any current partnership in which Vermont shares identifying information of illegal immigrants will be halted under the terms of the legislation. If passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, the legislation would go into effect July 1, 2017.

Anti-Trump legislation

A separate bill, S. 77, introduced by Senate Democrats would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order for their names to be printed on Vermont’s voter ballots. Five years’ worth of returns would be sent to the secretary of state, who would post redacted copies online for the public.

Last year, Trump became the first presidential nominee in 40 years to refuse to release tax returns to the public. A petition on the White House website has garnered 565,921 signatures demanding a release.

Petitions with over 100,000 signatures require a response from the White House. On ABC’s “This Week,” Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump advisor, told reporters that “the White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him.”

Standing with the governor at Thursday’s news conference were Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, state Sen. Dick Sears, and members of the Governor’s Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Cabinet.