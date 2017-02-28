﻿ Microbrewery sales bill passes out of Senate Finance Committee - Watchdog.org

Mississippi microbreweries moved closer to being able to sell their beer on premises after the Mississippi Senate Finance Committee sent House Bill 1322 to the full chamber on Tuesday with an overwhelming 21-1 vote.

Tuesday was the last day for bills from the other chamber to be passed out of committee. H.B.1322 would allow craft brewers that brew 60,000 barrels or less annually to sell a case of beer to visitors.

Lucas Simmons, the brewmaster of Jackson’s Lucky Town Brewery, said he was elated about the bill’s passage by the committee.

“It’s the furthest we’ve been,” Simmons said. “We’re in line with the distributors, we’re in line with some of the bigger breweries from outside the state. I think everybody’s happy with the bill. This is a huge step for the industry. I think it’ll be a huge boost for us, the other brewers and the state as a whole.”

Simmons said he’s also looking at opening his brewery more days out of the week if the bill passes to accommodate thirsty visitors passing through town. He speculated that passage of the bill could add up to between $100,000 and $200,000 in additional revenue annually for his brewery.

State Sen. Lydia Chassaniol, R-Winona, said the bill would be a great opportunity for state tourism.

“I think it’s important to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit at work with young people like this and yet respect the existing industry,” Chassaniol said. “This bill does that.”

Mississippi and Georgia are the only two states that don’t allow microbreweries to sell their beer on site.

Simmons said the brewers are also happy with new language added to the bill by the Senate Finance Committee that eliminated their lone concern. The offending language — inserted into the measure by the House Ways and Means Committee at the behest of Belgian-based brewery giant Anheuser-Busch InBev — would have allowed allow out-of-state brewers to buy local microbreweries and sell on site without restriction.

A state-based brewery would have been subject to the 60,000-barrel cap and lost the ability to sell on premises if they exceeded that cap.

The amendment allows a Mississippi-based brewery to continue to sell its wares on site even if it acquires another brewery, since the newly-acquired facility’s production totals wouldn’t count toward the 60,000-barrel limit. The amendment would also prevent a Mississippi microbrewery acquired by an out-of-state brewery, or even an in-state competitor, from selling any beer on premises except that which is brewed on site.

A measure to lift the ban of on-site sales failed in last year’s legislative session.

