﻿ States seem ill-prepared for looming federal Medicaid cuts - Watchdog.org

States could be in for a serious budgeting wake-up call if they don’t prepare for a reduction in Medicaid payments as part of a repeal or overhaul of the 2010 health care law.

An expert tells Watchdog.org that states seem woefully unprepared for how the potential restructuring of the country’s health-care insurance system could hit their pocketbooks.

“It’s very clear that they’re not going to be planning for it until it happens, and then it’s too late,” said Veronique de Rugy, a senior research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center.

Thirty-one states expanded Medicaid under the law, with the federal government picking up all of the costs for the first few years. That number drops to 95 percent this year, per the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, so states are already prepared to pick up some of the financial slack.

But they don’t seem ready for a potential cut in the overall Medicaid budget. President Donald Trump and the GOP majority in Congress are looking to reform Medicaid into a system of block grants to the states, which would allow states more flexibility in determining what services and which people would be covered while likely providing an overall cut in the now open-ended program.

Governing reported that in California, Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal touches on the issue of Medicaid reduction, noting the funding level is uncertain. But it doesn’t account for any cuts.

“The incoming presidential administration and leaders in Congress have suggested major changes to the program,” Brown’s budget reads. “At this point, it is not clear what those changes will be or when they will take effect. As such, the Budget continues to reflect existing state and federal law.”

In New York, another heavily Democratic state that expanded Medicaid under the ACA, the proposed budget of Gov. Andrew Cuomo notes it is “not possible at this time to assess the potential fiscal impact of policies that may be proposed and adopted by the new administration and Congress.”

De Rugy said states rushed to insure more people after passage of the law without factoring in the financial ramifications of what could happen if the federal funding went away.

“Obviously, these states did not take into consideration that the federal government is under a terrible financial situation and at some point, when push comes to shove, those subsidies could be cut,” she said.

Avalere Health, a health policy research company based in Washington, D.C., found in an analysis released this week that the federal government moving to a capped-payment system, through either block grants or per capita caps, would significantly cut Medicaid costs.

Moving to a block-grant system would save $150 billion over five years, while implementing per capita caps would save $110 billion over the same period. The federal government now spends about $500 billion annually on Medicaid, representing 17 percent of the country’s health care expenditures.

Block grants would provide a fixed amount of money per state, while the per capita cap provides a fixed amount of funding per beneficiary.

“Medicaid block grants and per capita caps serve as vehicles to control federal spending on the program and put more of the decision-making on things like covered services and program eligibility in the hands of the states,” said Avalere president Dan Mendelson. “The details of block grant and per capita caps are critically important in determining the distribution of funding across states, plans and providers.”

Avalere said states that spend more money per Medicaid recipient would struggle more under per capita caps, while those that states that have seen a surge in enrollment would take more of a financial hit from block grants.

Nearly 75 million adults and children now receive their health coverage through Medicaid, an increase of about 10 million since Obamacare was implemented. Coverage does not always equal care, however: Fewer than half of the doctors in the United States won’t accept Medicaid patients.

The idea of block grants is not new — President Ronald Reagan pushed the concept in 1981 — but with the GOP control of the White House and Congress, the chances for reform are as high as they have ever been.

De Rugy argues the best-case scenario is a repeal of Obamacare that includes reforming Medicaid into block grants. The flexibility on how to spend the money would better enable states to adjust to the change.

“You could see great innovation by states in how to use Medicaid funding,” she said.