﻿ Authors of ‘Rich States, Poor States’ blast Vermont energy policy - Watchdog.org

Vermont and the legendary “Caddyshack” actor-comedian Rodney Dangerfield seem to have one thing in common: they don’t get much respect.

While Dangerfield’s lack-of-respect riffs were pure show biz shtick, Vermont’s lack of respect is served up from its less-than-stellar economic rankings, which appear annually in “Rich States, Poor States” — a report nine years in the running that compares economic competitiveness among all 50 states.

Using 15 different policy variables, including tax rates, labor policies and legal liability, the report identifies tax and regulatory policies that foster economic growth in states, and those that don’t.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, economists Arthur Laffer, Jonathan Williams and Stephen Moore, discussed the significance of their work, now in its ninth edition, and soon to be updated for 2017.

“In contrast [to states like Vermont],” Laffer said, “Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus this year; we’re the third lowest tax state in the nation. [We have] the fastest growing population, no debt, we have fully funded pension funds, we’re ranked triple-A by all three credit-rating agencies … we have in-migration … and the best school improvements — yet our governor wants to raise taxes.”

The report, spearheaded by Laffer, one of President Reagan’s key supply-side economic advisors during the 1980s, reveals a pro-growth trend across the nation. Vermont, however, ranks poorly in the report year after year. In 2016, the authors ranked the Green Mountain State 49th in economic outlook — that’s next to last.

During the call, the authors took aim at Vermont’s energy policy as part of the problem.

“Perhaps the dumbest regulations that states have ever passed, maybe in all of history — and that’s saying a lot — is renewable energy standards,” Moore said. “All they are is high taxes on low income people. That’s all you’re doing: You are making energy bills more expensive for the poor.”

He added that the wind and solar industry would not even exist “if it were not for the combination of state and federal subsidies.”

In 2015, Vermont passed a renewable portfolio standard requiring utilities to get an increasing percentage of energy from renewable sources by 2032, with the eventual goal of reaching 90 percent renewable by 2050. While the legislation requires utilities to have 75 percent renewable energy in their portfolios by 2032, state lawmakers this year want to put the 90 percent target into statute.

According to Moore, natural gas is a clean burning, abundant and cheap energy source that should be pursued in the place of inefficient and expensive wind and solar endeavors.

“It’s cheap and reliable, it’s made in America. Why in the world would you not want to have utilities use natural gas?” he asked.

Vermont Gas Systems, which has been trying to bring natural gas to more Vermonters though a new 41-mile pipeline, has encountered almost non-stop protests and legal challenges from anti-fossil-fuel activists. Vermont is making some progress, however, as the company’s Natural Gas Pipeline project expanding the use of gas for more commercial and residential consumers in Addison County will be completed this spring.

All three authors agreed that energy policies are a cornerstone to sound economic policy.

While Vermont’s future economic outlook looks gloomy in the report, there is some hope when examining the data for state domestic product and non-farm payroll employment. Still, compared to the current economic success of low tax, right-to-work states like Tennessee, Vermont is practically a no show.

The report shows data indicating that Vermont’s domestic product is on the upswing from its nadir during the Great Recession in 2009. Even non-farm payrolls are on the uptick from the 2009 abyss.

The data also contrasts in-migration states with out-migration states. Gov. Scott has gone on record saying that he wants to reverse the out-migration trend here, but a glance at the data reveals an uphill struggle. Between 2005 and 2014, according to the report, Vermont lost 9,107 residents to other states.

Gov. Phil Scott is struggling to level-fund public school budgets, which both House and Senate rejected last week, while devising a long-term plan to attract new businesses, boost tourism, and increase in-migration of skilled labor and working-class families.

“You have governors now that think the (public) money is their money, not the people’s money, and that, I think, is what causes spending to rise way beyond what it should (in many states),” Laffer said in the call.

But in Vermont, the Republican governor is calling on state spending restraints to hold the line against tax-and-spend Democrats in Montpelier.

Laffer said that the just released economic report shows that those states offering tax cuts, unlike Vermont, have created more prosperity within their borders. The cuts, he noted, ultimately helped the bottom lines of those state budgets.

According to the report, federal tax policy since 2009 hasn’t helped states like Vermont. “It’s amazing how much it has done damage to the revenues of state and local governments. … More growth will solve your state’s budget problem,” Laffer said.

Laffer noted that right-to-work states, where binding agreements between employers and unions are forbidden, have grown the most with more new business, jobs, and in-migration. The report ranked Vermont last, 50th, in the right-to-work “friendly” category.

The 2016 report shows that Vermont ranks mostly near the bottom of many 50 state rankings, but there are a few exceptions. The following selections show the poorest performances (1=best, 50=worst):

Economic performance, rank 39.

Economic outlook, rank 49.

Top marginal personal income tax rate (8.95 percent), rank 44.

Personal income tax progressivity ($29.59), rank 49.

Property tax burden ($52.35 per $1,000 of income), rank 49.

Estate/inheritance levied, rank 50.

Recently legislated tax changes ($2.62 per $1,000 of personal income), rank 46.

State minimum wage (federal floor is $7.25), rank 45.

Vermont’s estate and inheritance tax is the highest, per capita, of the 50 states.

Vermont has 636.8 public employees per 10,0000: rank 46. For a small state, an unusually high number of workers on the public payroll.