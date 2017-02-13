﻿ Nanny State of the Week: No more taco trucks on Santa Ana corners? - Watchdog.org
February 13, 2017

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And then try a fourth time.

That’s the ethos for the Santa Ana, Calif., City Council, which is now going for a fourth attempt to regulate out of existence the horrible scourge of food trucks serving tacos to city residents.

As usual, this attempt is framed in the name of public health and safety – specifically, that food trucks “pose traffic hazards and special danger to the health and welfare of children” in Santa Ana, a city of 330,000 tucked between Disneyland and the beach.

TRUCKIN’ NO MORE: As food trucks have become a more popular lunch destination, local nannies have decided they want to regulate them out of business.

The city council also claims that food trucks are a hotbed for narcotic activity, and banning them would be a boon for the police department. Perhaps most absurdly, the banners argue that some of the vending trucks sell toy guns that go on to be used to perpetrate crimes.

The regulations would mandate that every operator of a food truck acquire a business license and operate more than 500 feet from public properties like schools and parks, and 100 feet from any crosswalk. This would severely restrict where food trucks could operate and the number of  trucks that could serve customers.

OC Weekly reported that a number of the regulations seem to specifically target the most popular food trucks that typically serve locations that would be prohibited. As reporter Gustavo Arellano writes:

As it stands, the proposed anti-lonchera ordinance is part fear-mongering, part victim-blaming, and all about every NIMBYers ostensible cause: the children. It starts with a bold claim: “The City Council of the City of Santa Ana expressly finds that vending vehicle pose traffic hazards and special danger to the safety and welfare of children and residents of the City.” Hence, they’ve embarked on a mission to “preserve the peace, safety and welfare of the community.”

The Santa Ana City Council has three times — in  1994, 2004 and 2005 — enacted regulations for food trucks that would keep these menaces off the streets of their town, and each time the regs were struck down by the courts.  The reasoning: The ordinances were not primarily concerned with public safety. Presto, the new rules’ explanations lean heavily on a “public safety” justification.

Santa Ana Resident Carlos Hernandez wrote to the council, which represents what OC Weekly calls “the most-Mexican big city in America,” that the rules would kill  jobs and hurt economic activity, particularly in minority communities.

“This ordinance would disproportionally impact communities of color in the city in terms of eliminating their source of income and further criminalizing them in favor of the prison industrial complex,” Hernandez pleaded. “Santa Ana should follow the example of the City of Los Angeles, who has chosen to protect its residents by taking steps to legalize street vending.”

Kevin Glass is Director of Policy and Outreach at the Franklin Center. He has covered politics and policy in Washington, D.C. for eight years. A graduate of Colgate University, Kevin has served as Assistant Managing Editor at the Washington Examiner and Managing Editor at Townhall. He has been published by National Review, The American Spectator, and The Atlantic, among others. He lives in Washington, D.C.

