Trevor Noah's upside-down analysis of contemporary education - Watchdog.org

Trevor Noah’s upside-down analysis of contemporary education

By   /   February 10, 2017  /   No Comments

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show was so eager to join the media chorus opposing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that he leveled a criticism that was 180 degrees from reality, and didn’t seem to even notice how wrong he was.

“If Betsy DeVos gets to do everything she wants to, you will live in a world where even more people who do not have the means will now no longer have the opportunity to achieve the means,” Noah ranted.

As NRO’s Alexandra DeSanctis points out:  “The system he describes is the very system we already have,” the one reformers like DeVos are committed to changing.

Watch the clip and read more here.

