﻿ Haupt's Take: Welcome a Jeffersonian to the Supreme Court - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“Presidents come and go, but the Supreme Court goes on forever.” (William Howard Taft)

Thomas Jefferson’s lasting intendment on the history of our country is a credit to his remarkably varied talents and abilities. He made some of the most significant contributions to our nation as a politician, statesman, diplomat, intellectual, writer, scientist, and a political philosopher. No other figure among the framers had the breadth of his wide-ranging intelligence.

Jeffersonian Democracy was profoundly fundamental and constitutional. Jefferson was the most powerful individual who led the struggle to enhance the rights of ordinary people. His Declaration of Independence eloquently expressed his belief that all men are equal in the eyes of the law. And this law was written in stone for all men.

“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” (Thomas Jefferson)

Jefferson’s idea of governing was impressive. He combined philosophic principles with pragmatic effectiveness. Jefferson’s political belief was an unmitigated adherence to our Constitution. He had deep optimism in Americans to use their principled reason in making decisions about adhering to the law while self governing.

Jefferson believed the will of the people, expressed through elections, was paramount to maintain the course of the republic. He strongly opposed absolute government. He felt a central government must remain frugal and simple. He governed, limiting federal powers to their assigned restrictions and viewed the US as a confederation of sovereign entities.

“Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal.”(Thomas Jefferson)

Jefferson established himself as an economic libertarian who believed in the virtue of the agrarian state. Of utmost importance was the sanctity of the individual’s liberty and property rights, and he saw government’s primary purpose as the preservation of those rights. He envisioned a republic where citizens could hold property with security and actively participate in civic affairs. He trusted the people as gatekeepers of democracy not a central government.

His vision was all Americans were virtuous and humanitarian and he governed the republic as a leader, not a commander in chief. He made decisions considering the affect they would have on our democracy. He favored states’ rights and believed a powerful central government posed a threat to our liberties.

“It is error alone which needs the support of government. Truth can stand by itself.” (Thomas Jefferson)

For decades political figures of our country considered strict constitutional conservatives were referred to as “Jeffersonians.” These were principled men who saw too much government as a problem and not a solution. Calvin Coolidge, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and Gerald Ford rank in the top of this class. Unfortunately they have been few and far between.

As each decade has passed, we have been electing straight-line establishment party candidates and few true Jeffersonians. These are men who have agendas for their party to follow and many do not correlate those with our Constitution. As a result many bills they and their Congresses support have ended up in the US Supreme Court. And this is a problem.

“Bullying wasn’t okay in school and it isn’t okay now, especially when it comes from the Supreme Court decision.” (John Doolittle)

Originally designed to validate that laws were constitutional, SCOTUS was birthed as a non political entity in our division of powers to act independently from those on either side of the political fence.

But as the years went by, judges elected to this court have been chosen by a president in power that they felt would support their political interpretations of the Constitution. And this has made a mockery of true intentions as the “court of last resort” to make the final ruling on an enigmatic law.

“It is difficult to disagree with your boss on every issue and still keep you job.” (Tallinn Smallan)

Throughout the decades it has become a tradition to speak of the “Warren Court,” “Roberts Court,” etc. as liberal or conservative. This never was the intention of creating this unbiased arm of our division of powers.

Each administration has had an opportunity to make a lasting impression on our nation by appointing a “liberal or conservative” judge to the court. This has become so contentious that it is one of the greatest issues to influence who is elected president since he will decide if we have a liberal or conservative court. Now,

“He who controls the court controls the law.” (Tim Rains)

When Donald Trump was elected he made it clear it would no longer be business as usual in DC. He is not a conservative nor a liberal, but a free market capitalist. He campaigned on governing according to the Constitution. He told voters, “Like it or not, that is the foundation of our country, not political parties.” He is the first president ever elected that his own party tried to dissuade from running. He received little corporate money, and was elected by middle class blue collar workers who sent checks from around the US because of his message.

In true form, his first nomination to the Supreme Court is Neil Gorsuch, one of the most respected legal intellectuals in America. His strong belief in constitutional principles and its written laws is refreshing.

“No duty the Executive had to perform was so trying as to put the right man in the right place.” (Thomas Jefferson)

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch will be the first true Jeffersonian on the supreme bench since John Jay was appointed by George Washington. Neil Gorsuch’s record suggests a willingness to transform the law and to enforce constitutional limitations on the excesses of Congress and the president. He has the ability and the ambition to lead America’s constitutional debate by following a clear vision of constitutional textualism based on the premise that judges should separate their political opinions from their decisions.

There’s no doubt that he would be willing to rule against Trump or a Republican Congress if he felt they exceeded their constitutional bounds. As he said accepting his nomination, “A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge.”

Gorsuch’s appealing and collegial temperament make him the perfect choice to bring back non partisan law and order to the court. He has demonstrated the ability to persuade both liberal and conservatives the Constitution is the law of the land. He will work well with justices on the Roberts Court to form a formable united front against threats to our constitutional order of lawmaking.

At a time when progressives have been continuing to lean heavily towards the virtues of Madisonian populist federalization, Gorsuch will bring the kind of bipartisan Jeffersonian justice that we need to mend our republic. He will return us to the constitutional underpinnings of our great post-New Deal nation. His strict constitutional leanings are not influenced by his personal political beliefs.

“The court has become a political institution making political decisions not defining law.” (Alvin Barrs)

No mater what your political leanings are, Neil Gorsuch is a strong, passionate judge who believes in law and order according to the principles of our founding. Some will win and some will lose in a Gorsuch-Jeffersonian court, but we will be guaranteed one thing: Justice Gorsuch gives us a true Jeffersonian on the Court who will always defend our Constitution.

“We have such an empire for liberty as she has never surveyed since the creation: And I am persuaded no constitution was ever before so well calculated as ours for extensive empire and self government.” (Thomas Jefferson)