﻿ Kaine gets it wrong on school choice and Virginia's past - Watchdog.org

Kaine gets it wrong on school choice and Virginia’s past

By   /   February 13, 2017

Christian Schneider, a member of USA Today‘s Board of Contributors and a columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, took Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to task for trying to tie school choice programs to his state’s sorry history of massive resistance to school desegregation.

“When African-American leaders like Howard Fuller and Wisconsin state Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams pushed for Milwaukee school choice in the late 1980s,” writes Schneider, “they weren’t white supremacists; they were trying to figure out how to deliver the best possible education to Milwaukee’s black children.”

Kaine might be unhappy about his recent loss as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, but that’s no excuse for smearing school choice, which presents opponents with “a particularly vexing PR problem: there’s no identifiable bad guy with suspect intentions. There’s no cigar-chomping oil baron intent on inflicting Republican-led damage on America. It’s just parents and kids wanting the same educational opportunities students have in better school districts.”

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

