﻿ Kaine gets it wrong on school choice and Virginia's past - Watchdog.org

Christian Schneider, a member of USA Today‘s Board of Contributors and a columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, took Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to task for trying to tie school choice programs to his state’s sorry history of massive resistance to school desegregation.

“When African-American leaders like Howard Fuller and Wisconsin state Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams pushed for Milwaukee school choice in the late 1980s,” writes Schneider, “they weren’t white supremacists; they were trying to figure out how to deliver the best possible education to Milwaukee’s black children.”

Kaine might be unhappy about his recent loss as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, but that’s no excuse for smearing school choice, which presents opponents with “a particularly vexing PR problem: there’s no identifiable bad guy with suspect intentions. There’s no cigar-chomping oil baron intent on inflicting Republican-led damage on America. It’s just parents and kids wanting the same educational opportunities students have in better school districts.”

Read the whole thing here.