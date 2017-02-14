﻿ Reform bills live, but funding formula revamp dies in Mississippi Legislature - Watchdog.org

Last week, the Mississippi Legislature had another key deadline, this one for bills to be passed by the originating chamber and sent to the other one for consideration.

Here are some of the bills that are still alive, having made it to the other chamber, and others that are dead:

Alive

House Bill 144 would make the Department of Revenue liable if it erroneously hits a taxpayer with a lien.

H.B. 480 would force online sellers to pay Mississippi’s 7 percent sales tax. Amazon has already agreed to collect Mississippi state sales tax. A procedural attempt to put a stop to the bill failed and it passed out of the House.

H.B. 511 would mandate that Mississippi drivers stay in the right lane, except to pass. A ticket would impose a fine no less than $5 and no more than $50.

H.B. 555 would require the state’s attorney general to seek permission from the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state before filing lawsuits with a recovery amount of $250,000 or more.

H.B. 645, the “Back the Badge” Act would triple the penalties under the state’s crimes-against-persons statutes for a violent crime against a law enforcement officer, a first responder, such as a firefighter, or a paramedic. A Senate bill that differs in that it would make any violent crime against a law enforcement officer or other first responder a hate crime also passed.

H.B. 711 would reauthorize the state’s motion picture and television production subsidy program, which is due to expire this year.

H.B. 1322 would allow Mississippi brewers to sell their beer on premises.

H.B. 1330 would eliminate any state board or commission that become inactive.

H.B. 1425 would mandate changes for the state’s occupational licensing boards and mandate that the governor provide active supervision of them.

Joint Resolution 1 would mandate competitive bidding for the fourth-floor office space in the Capitol that is rented to media members.

Senate Bill 2632 would ban contract lobbying by state agencies.

S.B. 2273 would mandate the teaching of cursive in the state’s public elementary schools.

S.B. 2896 would mandate licensure requirements for daily fantasy sports gaming operators.

Dead

S.B. 2607 was a placeholder that would bring forward code sections related to the state’s K-12 education funding formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, for further debate. A companion bill in the House also died. Unless there is a suspension of the rules by one of the chambers, or Gov. Phil Bryant calls a special session, a new funding formula will have to wait until next year.

H.B. 1265 was an attempt at regulatory reform. Agencies would’ve been forced to eliminate any regulation that isn’t resubmitted for a public comment period every five years if it became law.

H.B. 1112 would have required the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, to “conduct a thorough and regular review of agencies as a mechanism to help evaluate agencies and to determine whether they are still relevant and fulfilling a necessary function of government.”

The next deadline is Feb. 22, which is the last day for action on revenue and appropriation bills in the originating chamber.

