﻿ A legislative roundup of school choice proposals - Watchdog.org

Education Week reports on the wide range of states that are considering expanding school choice in their 2017 legislative sessions, and on a couple where opponents are trying to roll back the clock.

EdWeek cites Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas as prime targets of opportunity for reformers.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Nevada are trying to rollback gains made in recent years, and Maryland Democrats are standing in the schoolhouse door against proposals by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to expand choice.

Read the whole thing here.