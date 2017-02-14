﻿ A legislative roundup of school choice proposals - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Maryland  >  A legislative roundup of school choice proposals

A legislative roundup of school choice proposals

By   /   February 14, 2017  /   No Comments

Education Week reports on the wide range of states that are considering expanding school choice in their 2017 legislative sessions, and on a couple where opponents are trying to roll back the clock.

EdWeek cites Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas as prime targets of opportunity for reformers.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Nevada are trying to rollback gains made in recent years, and Maryland Democrats are standing in the schoolhouse door against proposals by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to expand choice.

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿