﻿ Beating 'civics-ignorant millennial parents' to the punch - Watchdog.org

Beating ‘civics-ignorant millennial parents’ to the punch

Education policy analyst Inez Feltscher argues that school choice has become an existential necessity.

“Educational choice can no longer remain a side issue if America is to remain a constitutional republic, recognizable to those who founded it,” she writes.

And reformers better hurry, because demographics are not on their side.

“The challenge for education reformers who want to reinvigorate the principles of the Founding among American citizens is to implement broad choice while Generation X, not civics-ignorant millennial parents, are still making the majority of decisions about what American children should be learning about their country, its history, and its institutions,” writes Feltscher.

