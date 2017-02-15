﻿ Arizona looks to expand private-school choice to all students - Watchdog.org
February 15, 2017

Arizona has taken the next step toward expanding school choice, with the full state Senate set to consider a bill that would make all students in the state eligible for private-school choice.

Legislation by state Sen. Debbie Lesko would expand the existing Empowerment Scholarship program, which currently covers students with disabilities, at schools with a  D or F rating, who were adopted or whose parents serve in the military.

The Peoria Republican’s bill would provide about $5,200 a year to parents, who could spend the money on an array of educational expenses, including private-school tuition.

Read more here and here.

