﻿ More spending v. more charter schools - Watchdog.org

When it comes to improving education, money matters — but charter schools matter more.

“When it comes to test scores, urban charters are a much more efficient policy intervention than increased educational funding,” argues Neerav Kingsland, senior education fellow at the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

Kingsland also points to studies that show similar long-term results between very expensive increases in spending on schools and much less expensive shifting of students to charters.

“Even if the impacts end up being roughly the same, urban charter schools achieve these results at a small fraction of the cost,” he notes.

