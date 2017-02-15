﻿ More spending v. more charter schools - Watchdog.org

More spending v. more charter schools

By   /   February 15, 2017  /   No Comments

When it comes to improving education, money matters — but charter schools matter more.

“When it comes to test scores, urban charters are a much more efficient policy intervention than increased educational funding,” argues Neerav Kingsland, senior education fellow at the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

Kingsland also points to studies that show similar long-term results between very expensive increases in spending on schools and much less expensive shifting of students to charters.

“Even if the impacts end up being roughly the same, urban charter schools achieve these results at a small fraction of the cost,” he notes.

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Follow us on Twitter (@WatchdogEd) to get the latest Education news from around the country

    Sign-up for our Watchdog Education email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿