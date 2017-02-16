﻿ School choice national: A federal tax credit scholarship program? - Watchdog.org

School choice national: A federal tax credit scholarship program?

By   /   February 16, 2017  /   No Comments

Conservatives generally prefer that the federal government lay as soft a hand as possible on education policy. But some are getting behind the idea of a federal tax credit scholarship program.

The idea has worked well on a smaller scale — 17 states have some form of the program, which allows individuals and corporations to contribute to a scholarship program that uses the money to provide education choice, including private schools. The donor gets a tax credit for the contribution, skirting bans on the use of tax money for private schools.

“If Trump wants a fifty-state school-choice victory and he wants it soon, the federal tax-reform bill that can be acted upon as early as this spring is the best vehicle to get this done,” writes Thomas W. Carroll, president of the Invest in Education Coalition.

Read the whole thing here.

