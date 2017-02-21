﻿ David Allaire: Restore transparency to Rutland mayor’s office - Watchdog.org

“I want to bring trust, respect and transparency back to the mayor’s office,” Rutland mayoral candidate David Allaire said during an interview for Watchdog’s series on the mayor’s race.

This marks Allaire’s third bid against incumbent Christopher Louras, who has served as Rutland’s mayor since 2007.

Though defeated in the past two elections, Allaire believes that the tension evident between Louras, the Board of Aldermen and voters gives him a chance.

Louras’ actions left “no room for compromise,” Allaire told Watchdog. Louras and the aldermen continue to battle over a budget Louras presented to the board that was 10 percent higher than the previous year. He also cut front line firemen from the Rutland City Fire Department.

However, Allaire’s most outspoken critique has been over Louras’ lack of transparency in the refugee resettlement process, which made national headlines last year.

In April 2016, Louras made a surprise announcement that the city was preparing to accept 100 mostly Syrian refugees. It was soon discovered that for six months he had been working secretly with resettlement agencies and other stakeholders to make Rutland a permanent resettlement community. The controversial plan was intentionally kept secret from the Board of Aldermen and the public, sparking outrage and a push among residents to put the plan to a citywide vote.

In emails obtained through public records requests, Amila Merdzanovic, executive director of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, told Louras to keep the plans a secret.

“I want to share with you the concern (the resettlement agency) has about holding a public forum. If we open it up to anybody and everybody, all sorts of people will come out of the woodwork. Anti-immigrant, anti-anything,” Merdzanovic wrote.

Louras complied, but Allaire was outraged.

“I totally disagree [with it], and that’s the feeling of the majority of people I’ve been talking to,” Allaire said of the mayor’s actions.

Like many other Rutland residents, Allaire thinks Louras’ tarnished transparency record could cost him the election. “Talking with voters, it’s one issue that is very concerning,” he said.

Allaire was one of seven aldermen who signed a letter to the U.S. State Department in July stating that the board was withholding support from the refugee program until they received more information.

The U.S. Committee for Immigrants and Refugees sent a response several months later, but a Board of Aldermen candidate found factual inconsistencies throughout the letter.

Allaire also spearheaded a legal review by the Rutland City Attorney to determine whether or not Louras had violated the city charter by acting alone. The attorney determined that, because of one comma in the charter, Louras acted within his authority.

Having served on the Board of Aldermen for 19 years, Allaire is familiar with the procedures of local government. He also served as state representative in the Vermont House from 2001-2007. While serving in government, Allaire has continued to work in the private sector, with more than 30 years in advertising and sales.

Drawing from his business experience, Allaire wants to focus on job creation and boosting Rutland’s economy. “We need to work together regionally,” Allaire said. “In the past, we’ve solely done what’s good for the city, disregarding the area as a whole. The Chamber of Commerce is working on a regional marketing plan that I’m excited about.”

Partnerships and coordination with Killington and Rutland Town are the first steps to broader economic development in the area, Allaire said.

A Rutland native, Allaire enjoys Vermont living. “I enjoy going for long walks all year long, attending local high school sporting events, and traveling around Vermont. (I love the) beautiful scenery and the independent nature of its residents.”

Allaire hopes that voters’ independent nature will end Louras’ 10-year tenure in the mayor’s chair.