﻿ Montana Democrats split on charter schools - Watchdog.org

Montana Democrats split on charter schools

A Montana Democratic state representative wants a statewide charter school system, but  the Democratic governor does not appear to be on board.

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy introduced legislation to set up a seven-member commission to run the system. But Siri Smillie, an education policy adviser to Gov. Steve Bullock, testified against the bill at a House Education Committee hearing earlier this week.

Windy Boy said he has seen too many students, especially on reservations, fail in the existing public school system.

