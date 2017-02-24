﻿ Five charts explain Mississippi's budget ‘crisis’ - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Mississippi  >  Five charts explain Mississippi’s budget ‘crisis’

Five charts explain Mississippi’s budget ‘crisis’

By   /   February 24, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

There is constant chatter about a budget crisis in Mississippi, with Gov. Phil Bryant cutting this fiscal year’s budget and borrowing from the so-called “rainy day fund” several times, including earlier this week.

Why can’t the Mississippi Legislature — with a Republican supermajority in both chambers — make the budgetary numbers add up? Here are a few charts that explain why:

Graph by Steve Wilson

UPWARD: Mississippi general funding spending has increased every fiscal year for the last five years.

The Legislature has increased general fund spending every year for the past five years, a practice that Bryant has asked to end in his recommended budget. Since fiscal 2012, general fund appropriations have increased 26 percent, while the U.S. inflation rate has decreased from 3 percent in 2011 down to 2.5 percent.

Graph by Steve Wilson

PROJECTIONS: In the last couple of fiscal years, the projected amount of tax revenue hasn’t met expectations.

In past years, tax revenue projections were usually pretty close to, or even more conservative than, what ended up being the state’s final tally. Starting in fiscal 2015, the projected revenues began to diverge significantly from what the state collected.

In 2015, the difference was $57 million, and it increased to $291 million in 2016. With fiscal 2017 not ending until June 30, the state is already more than $107 million short of the estimate.

Graph by Steve Wilson

SKYROCKET: Medicaid outlays from Mississippi’s general fund have increased 362 percent from 2012 to 2017.

Medicaid has been one of the biggest drivers of increased spending by lawmakers. In fiscal 2012, the state’s share of the program was $169 million. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act — which increased the number of people eligible to participate in the program — taxpayers spent $927 million in fiscal 2016. In 2010, more than 690,000 Mississippi residents were enrolled in Medicaid. That number climbed to more than 777,000 by January 2016.

Graph by Steve Wilson

RISING: The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has increased education spending every year since 2013.

K-12 education spending, while not fully funded under the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, has increased every year since fiscal 2012, going from $2.02 billion in 2012 to $2.24 billion in fiscal 2017.

RELATED: MAEP isn’t only measure of K-12 spending in Mississippi

Photo illustration by Steve Wilson

UPWARD: The Mississippi Legislature has added $1.3 billion in bond debt since 2006, an increase of 41.8 percent.

The state continues to borrow more money for projects, including a Continental tire plant under construction in western Hinds County. Last year, the Legislature added more than $582 million to the state’s credit card, with $274 million to help build the tire plant and shipyard in Gulfport, while $308 million went to a Christmas tree bond bill with lots of projects. Debt service is now the third largest appropriation in the budget behind Medicaid and all education (K-12 and higher education) appropriations.

 RELATED: Mississippi taxpayers foot a heavy bill for incentives to corporations

Get regular updates on Mississippi through our Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Steve Wilson is the Mississippi reporter for Watchdog.org. Beginning his career as a sports writer, he has worked for the Mobile Press-Register (Ala.), the LaGrange Daily News (Ga.), Highlands Today (Fla.),McComb Enterprise-Journal (Miss.), the Biloxi Sun Herald(Miss.) and the Vicksburg Post (Miss.) Steve's work has appeared on Fox News, the Huffington Post and the Daily Signal. His bachelor's degree is in journalism with a minor in political science from the University of Alabama. Steve is also a member of the Mississippi Press Association and the Investigative Reporters & Editors network. He served four-plus years in the United States Coast Guard after his high school graduation and is a native of Mobile, Ala. Steve can be reached at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿