﻿ Georgia bill would offer tax incentives in broadband-ready communities - Watchdog.org

The Georgia Legislature will consider a bill encouraging “broadband-ready” communities, a status that would make providers that serve those areas eligible for state tax incentives.

The sponsors of HB 336, also known as the Broadband Strategy for All of Georgia Act, are filing the legislation following the work of a legislative committee that held a series of meetings across the state in 2016 to examine how best to grow broadband, especially in rural communities. Rep. Don Parsons, R-Marietta, is the sponsor of the legislation and co-chaired the legislative study committee.

The bill would allow political subdivisions to be certified as broadband ready by the Georgia Technology Authority if they establish a single point of contact for broadband network issues and establish a speedy system for accepting and reviewing applications to build high-speed networks. Any fees established to review applications and issue permits must be “reasonable and cost based.”

Broadband-ready communities aren’t allowed to discriminate against providers — which include both private telecom companies and public utilities in the bill’s language — in granting access to public rights-of-way, including access to utility poles. That has been a contentious issue in cities such as Louisville and Nashville, where telecom companies are suing city leaders for granting Google Fiber easy access to poles owned by those companies.

Providers who build or expand networks in broadband-ready communities would be exempt from the state’s sales and use tax on equipment used for the construction as long as minimum download speeds of 10 megabits per second are offered.

The Georgia Technology Authority must also compile an annual report offering guidance on how to enhance broadband deployment across the state. The report will include analysis of available federal funding or money from other sources to expand broadband, changes to FCC rules that could affect expansion, examination of how current technology trends play a role and suggested solutions for how to grow broadband to sparsely populated areas.

Kelly McCutchen, president of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, told Watchdog.org he was pleased the legislation hews closely to recommendations his organization made in testimony to the broadband study committee that suggested establishing broadband-ready communities and offering tax breaks for broadband investment.

“This would position Georgia very well to make the most of the expected new federal infrastructure spending for new broadband technologies,” he said. “Plus, this state approach mirrors new FCC [Chairman Ajit] Pai’s focus on rural broadband development.”

The bill has been referred to the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee.