﻿ Telecommunications bill extended indefinitely against towns’ wishes - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The House Energy and Technology Committee on Friday voted to renew a 2007 telecommunications siting law considered by critics as dismissive of local planning and zoning policies.

Last week, representatives from Calais met with committee members to discuss a bad experience they had with telecom company VTel over the siting of a failed communication tower proposal. They recounted how town leaders opposed the project in 2015 on the grounds that it did not fit the town plan or zoning policies, and noted that VTel withdrew its proposal in December 2015.

On Thursday, leaders of Waterbury gave similar testimony about their town’s similar dispute with Verizon.

“It’s important to give towns and municipalities more of a say because we are the ones who are often most knowledgeable [about landscape and cell service],” said Steven Lotspeich, Waterbury’s town planner.

At issue is Act 79, a law enacted in 2007 that gives developers the ability to opt out of the Act 250 Land Use and Development Act, which requires strict adherence to town plans and zoning. Such developers may instead follow the Section 248 process, which aside from being friendly to developers, gives the Public Service Board authority to ignore local zoning laws if it deems a project to serve the public good of the state.

Karen Horn, director of public policy for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said in a statement that the group shared the towns’ concerns.

“The decision to intervene in a PSB CPG [Certificate of Public Good] process for telecommunications facilities often results in great expense to the community,” Horn said. “We have not heard of an instance in which the PSB has amended an application to address municipal concerns.”

During Friday’s meeting, representatives for the Public Service Board and the Department of Public Service, along with a lawyer for AT&T, appeared to side with the telecom industry.

After hearing testimony, the committee voted 8-0 in favor of H.50, which would extend Act 79 beyond its June 30 sunset date while removing the sunset provision.

Denise Wheeler, chair of the Calais Selectboard, expressed disappointment with the vote.

“It’s really discouraging and disheartening … that our voices seem to be ignored at the Statehouse, yet we are the ones the have to deal with the process when a project comes to town,” she said. “The Legislature wants towns to have good plans and zoning, but it doesn’t seem to me like we should keep going through all this work with volunteers if it’s just going to be dismissed.”

She added that communities don’t have much chance of success when resisting these projects, especially given the costs and time commitment.

Multiple amendments were proposed for H.50 that would have made Section 248 process a little more town-friendly, but they all failed. State Rep. Warren Van Wyck, R-Ferrisburgh, suggested that “substantial deference” be given to town plans and zoning, but his amendment was voted down.

State Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, suggested that the three-year sunset provision be maintained so the issue would come up for renewal again, but that was voted down as well.

Van Wyck told Watchdog he understands the need to “build out communication assets” as new technology emerges and demands increase, but he feels it should be done in a responsible way.

Calais Selectboard Vice Chair John Brabant told Watchdog that the committee had “dismissed every recommendation” that it heard from towns and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

“VTel didn’t do anything wrong; the law is the problem,” Brabant said.

He said while VTel acted badly in terms of disregarding the town’s planning and zoning, it was the Section 248 process that allowed them to do so.

Brabant added that if Act 79 continues, every time a new telecom technology emerges, competing developers are going to be more interested in rushing new infrastructure to beat their competition, and communities will have little power to stop them.

H.50 is set to be debated by the House this week.