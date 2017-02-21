﻿ Rutland firefighters union picks David Allaire over Louras - Watchdog.org

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Rutland City firefighters union has endorsed David Allaire in what appears to be a significant blow to Mayor Chris Louras’ re-election hopes.

The announcement, which came late Monday evening, could give Allaire the push he needs against Louras, an incumbent mayor whose actions on refugees and firefighters have hurt his chances for re-election.

Union president Seth Bride told Watchdog that the union extended an invitation to meet with all four candidates, but that Louras did not respond.

“Dave Allaire has been vital in fighting the restructuring and funding plan coming from the mayor’s office. We couldn’t turn our back on that,” Bride told Watchdog.

A 19-year member of the Board of Aldermen, Allaire has been a leading voice in the board’s push-back on changes from the mayor’s office.

Louras, in coordination with Chief Michael Jones, presented a budget and restructuring plan to the Board of Aldermen that would eliminate a front-line fireman and create an assistant chief position and a fire prevention officer. The purpose of creating an assistant chief is to set up a liaison between management and labor.

However, Bride believes the problem is with the chief, and that there is a lack of faith that would not be solved with the proposed positions.

“The department is ready for true leadership and support,” he said.

Last month, the union issued a vote of no confidence against the chief, but Louras has continued to push his restructuring agenda.

“Not just the department, but the city is at a crossroads,” Bride said. “There’s a lack of communication and transparency, and a lot needs to change. Mayor Louras should have taken the vote of no confidence seriously.”

Allaire told Watchdog that hiring a new chief will be a top priority. “We talked about a variety of issues,” Allaire said of his meeting with the union, “and that was certainly an issue that was raised.”

When Watchdog asked Bride if he supported an immediate search for a new chief, he said, “Certainly we would support it. This is the first time, as far as I am aware, that the union has taken such a vote.”

Bride also noted that the union rarely endorses candidates for local office, but that this election is crucial. “It’s essential for the progress of the department. We’ve become stagnant.”

Allaire said he is pleased with the endorsement. “The Rutland Fire Department is a widely respected group of people. It’s wonderful. I’m very thankful and very pleased.”

Mike Coppinger, a first-time mayoral candidate and executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, also met with the union.

“Endorsing Dave over Mike was in no way a negative reaction to Mike,” Bride said. “It’s a bad year to have so many candidates.”

Citing an obligation to present voters with a fire department budget, the Board of Aldermen grudgingly approved the mayor’s plan at the end of January. The approval came after the board initially rejected the budget and sent it back to Louras, who in turn vetoed the rejection without compromise. The board passed the budget with the understanding that up to $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance would be allotted to maintaining funds for boots-on-the-ground firefighters.

In response to the union’s fight against restructuring, Louras said in budget hearings in January that he views opposition as simply a way to entrench card-carrying union members. The restructuring plan, provided to the Board of Aldermen just hours before a special budget meeting last month, specifies that any new administrators would be fully trained firefighters. The union’s biggest concern has been cutting boots-on the-ground ability, which Louras says will not happen with the additional positions.

Chief Jones has spoken out about criticism to the plan. He claims that the department has become entrenched in outdated methods of operation. Upon being hired, he discovered a lack of training and accountability within the department that he hopes the two new positions could fix.