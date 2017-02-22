﻿ Ag secretary to dairy farmers: ‘The state has put a lot on your plate’ - Watchdog.org

BURLINGTON, Vt. — When it comes to state regulations, Vermont’s dairy farmers may be breathing a little sigh of relief after listening to the state’s agriculture secretary on Tuesday.

Anson Tebbetts, who heads the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, met with farmers, vendors, and agricultural students involved in the state’s dairy industry for the annual Vermont Dairy Producers Conference.

Conference attendees at the Sheraton-Burlington Conference Center were expecting a guest appearance by Gov. Phil Scott, but instead listened to remarks by Tebbetts, who spoke in place of the governor.

Referring to several agricultural “listening tours” he and Scott held in rural areas including Windham County, Tebbetts told attendees that dairy farmers had voiced common concerns.

“The message I’m getting from farmers and others in the industry is that the state has put a lot on your plate over the last few years [regarding regulations],” he said.

Tebbetts said the state government needed to reevaluate and “take a time out” after years of regulations by the Gov. Peter Shumlin administration, and farmers needed to be able to operate farms without fear of new regulations.

“Just do what’s on your plate now, take care of your farms and families. What you’re doing is important to the state of Vermont,” he said.

“There will be no new fees, no new taxes. … We know dairy farming is important to our economy. We want to make Vermont more affordable, improve the economy, and protect the vulnerable — and ag has to play an important role.”

Tebbetts didn’t discuss changes to specific regulations or the governor’s commitment to help cleanup Lake Champlain, where farm runoff, among other sources, is blamed for lake pollution. Farmers are already pressured by Vermont’s Accepted Agricultural Practices policy put in place in 1995. The law includes an annual manure spreading ban between Dec. 15 and April 1.

Tebbetts told attendees he is tasked with improving the agency’s customer service with farmers and vendors around the state. Past public complaints indicated that the agency is slow to respond to inquiries and requests made by the farming community.

“If you call the agency, you should get a timely response,” he said. “We’re working on that.”

Tebbetts noted that the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets will be working more closely with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Agency of Natural Resources, and the Agency Transportation. The effort addresses Scott’s plan to streamline government, improve efficiency, lower costs and better serve the state’s agricultural sector.

Despite being best known as the former news director at WCAX-TV in Burlington, Tebbetts reassured attendees that his boots were still muddy after growing up on a family dairy farm in Cabot. Tebbetts also was former deputy secretary of agriculture during the Gov. Jim Douglas administration, from 2007 to 2009.

“My heart has always been in farming. I still live on the land and my mother’s next door,” Tibbetts said.