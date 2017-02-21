﻿ Mississippi House committee sets aside possible tax increase bill - Watchdog.org
By   /   February 21, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

Photo illustration by Steve Wilson

DEAD FOR NOW: The Mississippi House Ways and Means Committee rewrote a placeholder bond bill without the code sections that could have resulted in tax increases on gasoline and cigarettes.

The Mississippi House Ways and Means Committee reversed course Tuesday by putting aside a placeholder bill that could have been a vehicle for tax increases.

The committee passed House Bill 1733 on Monday that was a dummy, or placeholder bond bill that contained the code sections for the gasoline, diesel and cigarette taxes. In addition, it also had a code section containing the state’s motion picture tax incentive program.

The bill’s text was not available to committee members in advance of Monday’s vote.

At Tuesday’s meeting, committee chairman and state Rep. Jeff Smith, R-Columbus, replaced H.B. 1733 with H.B. 1734, which omits the code sections concerning the gasoline, diesel and cigarette taxes. Smith said he would not bring H.B. 1733 up for a vote in the House.

Russ Latino, the state director for the pro-economic liberty group Americans for Prosperity, says Mississippi voters didn’t elect Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature to increase taxes.

“No one in the current majority went around campaigning and saying that ‘we’re going to raise your taxes and I hope you vote for us,'” Latino said. “No, they went around saying they were going to keep taxes low, regulations low, we’re going to reduce spending and we’re going to do the right thing for all Mississippians, not just special interests that might have their ears.”

“It is time for us to do the right thing when it comes to taxes. In the poorest state in the country, we’ve been taxed enough.”

Wednesday is the deadline for the first draft of budget and revenue bills in the Legislature. The Legislature will often pass placeholder bills when legislators want to keep a subject alive for further discussion past a deadline.

The Mississippi Economic Council says the state needs at least $375 million in additional spending on the state’s highways, financed by either increases in the state’s 18.4 cent per gallon gasoline tax (22.4 cents per gallon in Mississippi’s three coastal counties) or a hike on car registration fees.

The inclusion into the placeholder bill of the code section for the state’s motion picture tax incentive program was also controversial.

Smith said it was added in case “we (the House) wanted to enhance what we do for motion pictures.”

The state’s motion picture film subsidy program was found in a report by the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) to lose 51 cents of every dollar spent on it.

