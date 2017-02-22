﻿ Science challenges FDA vaping regulation, and Trump might be next - Watchdog.org

Electronic cigarettes may be illegal to sell to people younger than 18, but plenty of 17-year-olds are pretty savvy about them.

Wyatt is a Missouri 12th grader who says he knows about 20 kids who use e-cigs and another 15 or so who smoke the real thing.

“I believe there is a difference in the harms to your body,” Wyatt said in response to a series of questions about e-cig use from Watchdog.org. “Cigarettes include a lot of tar that harms your lungs. However both include nicotine.”

Maquella, a high school senior in Illinois, pegs the number of kids in her class who smoke at around 40 percent.

“I think e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes, which are packed full of carcinogens,” she said.

“I don’t think e-cigarettes are healthy,” said Kaitlynn who lives in Wisconsin. “But I think regular cigarettes are more dangerous.”

And Jamie, in Louisiana, says e-cigs are the favored choice of the one-third of her class that smokes. “Whether it’s healthier or not depends on how much nicotine you put in the e-cig,” she said. “You can control whether it’s better or worse for you.”

The Food and Drug Administration spent $36 million to tell America what these teenagers already know — “Smokeless Doesn’t Mean Harmless” — while failing to mention the lower health risks of smokeless tobacco, which the teens also seem well-informed about.

RELATED: Surgeon General’s e-cigarette report panned as ‘truly terrible’

The ad campaign launched in April 2016. It targeted white, male teens in rural areas who are twice as likely as their urban counterparts to use smokeless tobacco products.

Citing reviews that indicate cigarettes are at least 90 percent more harmful than smokeless tobacco, University of Buffalo Public Health professor Lynn Kozlowski and David Sweanor, of the University of Ottawa in Canada write that people have a fundamental right to know the dramatic differences in harm caused by various products.

“When so many smokeless users also smoke cigarettes — and do not know that cigarettes are much more harmful — it may promote their quitting smokeless and continuing smoking,” Kozlowski said in a news release.

“The FDA’s multi-million dollar campaign attacking smokeless tobacco is almost certainly leading to higher levels of disease by causing Americans to use far more hazardous cigarettes,” Sweanor stated.

Sweanor and Kozlowski also said the increasingly popular e-cigarettes and vaping can be part of the smokeless tobacco mix, as reports show they’re 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes.

And the evidence is mounting. A new study finds the long term risks of e-cigs are far lower than combustible cigarettes.

The research, published Feb. 7 by the American College of Physicians, analyzed levels of nicotine, carcinogens and toxins in 181 current and former smokers who use e-cigarettes, nicotine replacement therapy or both. The study found similar nicotine levels across all groups — but significantly lower levels of cancer-causing chemicals and toxins, including a 97 percent reduction in a specific toxic chemical by those who use only e-cigarettes.

While the FDA may not be able to ignore the comparative benefits of e-cigarettes much longer, this new science isn’t likely to land e-cigs on the FDA’s list of approved smoking cessation products anytime soon.

Not only does a 2009 warning about the “potential health risks” of e-cigarettes remain on the FDA website, but Watchdog.org is told it takes more than a few studies to make a difference.

“The FDA does not typically comment on specific studies, but evaluates them as part of a larger body of evidence aimed at furthering our understanding on particular issues and assisting in our mission to protect the public, especially youth, from the death and disease caused by tobacco use,” FDA press officer Michael Felderbaum said in an email.

The entire vaping industry could soon have a lot more to worry about than being left off an ad campaign.

The FDA added liquid nicotine products to the federal Tobacco Control Act in August 2016. The so-called “deeming” rule requires a costly, two-year approval process for each product as well as packaging reflecting health warnings. And in order to catch up with items already on store shelves, the agency ordered pre-market approval for everything that hit the market after a Feb. 15, 2007 “grandfather” date.

The application process will take an estimated 1,500 hours of paperwork and $330,000 for each product needing approval, or 1.6 million hours and up to $77 million per year in total compliance costs. The rule took effect despite protests from the industry, which said the burden would wipe out 99 percent of the electronic cigarette market and with it, future innovation in lower-risk liquid nicotine products.

A step in the right direction

Jeff Stier, a risk analyst with the National Center for Public Policy Research, says it’s not too late for e-cigs. But he says it will take quick action starting with Congress and a bill to push the grandfather date to Aug. 8, 2016.

“That’s a step in the right direction,” Stier told Watchdog.org. “But it would not save innovation going forward, which we need. So that’s why it would take more comprehensive reform through a change in the Tobacco Control Act.”

Stier says that change would take a very different mindset than held by the current FDA leadership.

“I’m hopeful that the new leadership at the FDA will recognize the absurd outcome of the deeming regulations,” he said.

President Donald Trump has reportedly vetted four candidates for FDA commissioner, and a decision could come soon now that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in place.