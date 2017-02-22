﻿ Town tables gun-noise amendment pending state Supreme Court decision - Watchdog.org

WILLISTON, Vt. — The Selectboard on Tuesday voted unanimously to table a noise ordinance proposal limiting the number of shooting events that can occur in town until the state Supreme Court rules on a pending case between Williston and the North Country Sportsmen’s Club.

The rights of North Country Sportsmen’s Club members, as defined by the Vermont Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights, are under threat from noise regulations.

That threat has been put on hold temporarily after Selectboard members backed away from placing a limit on the number of firearm discharge events the town will permit.

Gun rights advocates claim that such a regulation would restrict the club’s operations in violation of state law. The Vermont Statutes (24 V.S.A. § 2295) prohibits towns, cities and incorporated villages from regulating firearms and ammunition.

Evan Hughes, vice president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, attended the Selectboard meeting and challenged the notion that the town has legal authority in the matter.

“Vermont is a Dillon’s Rule state, and what that means is municipalities are entities that exist at the will (of), and with the powers granted to it by, the state of Vermont,” Hughes said. “If a municipality has not been granted a power, it does not have that power. If there is any ambiguity as to whether that power has been granted, it does not exist.”

According to Hughes, in 1987, Vermont enacted Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights in 1987 to clarify that regulation of the use of firearms lies exclusively with the state, not municipalities.

Of the more than 20 local residents attending the recent Selectboard meeting, Andrew Freeman and Dana Freeman were the lone voices supporting a noise ordinance. For 16 years they’ve lived approximately three-quarters of a mile away from the club.

“To me this is a noise ordinance,” Andrew Freeman told Watchdog. “If it didn’t make any noise, I would have no problem with the club being open 24/7. It’s loud, and what I’m worried about is on Sundays I hear ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and now we’ll hear on Saturdays ‘pop, pop, pop’ pretty much all day long during the summer.”

Dana Freeman said the noise encroaches on her quiet home life.

“[While] you would like to do what you want to do in your backyard on the land that you own with your business, I would like to enjoy the land and my backyard that I live in,” she said.

When an audience member noted the club was around long before the Freemans moved to Williston, Dana Freeman said the problem is the club is seeking to expand its normal operating hours.

At issue in the proposed amendment was how many special shooting parties the club could host annually. The Selectboard proposed capping them at about nine events per year — the average for the North Country Sportsmen’s Club. These special gatherings usually fall on Saturdays, when the club is typically closed. Club members say a municipal ordinance is unnecessary and potentially violates state law.

Ted Kenney, a member of the Selectboard, challenged the notion that the board is not listening to the pro-gun club side.

“The idea that the town has not been trying to negotiate is not supported by the history of the negotiations for the last six months,” he said. “It is not supported by the fact that the gun club is the one that got rid of the agreement [a prior hours-of-operation agreement], and it’s not supported by the fact that it’s the gun club that got together to sue the town.”

The lawsuit Kenney referenced a May 2015 confrontation between the shooting club and the town, in which Williston police issued multiple noise ordinance citations against the club.

By the end of the evening, Selectboard members followed the advice advocated by those speaking on behalf of the gun club and decided to table the matter until the high court issues a ruling.