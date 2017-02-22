﻿ Southern Company earnings slide thanks to Kemper Project woes - Watchdog.org

The Southern Company’s earnings took a big hit in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the problem-plagued Kemper Project clean coal power plant was a big reason why.

The company reported earnings of $197 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $271 million and 30 cents per share in the same period in 2015. Overall, the company’s reported earnings for 2016 were $2.45 billion, or $2.57 per share. In 2015, the company said it earned $2.37 billion, or $2.60 per share

The Southern Company lost $206 million on Kemper in December alone and $428 million for 2016, $63 million more than in 2015.

CEO Tom Fanning said on a Wednesday conference call with investors that he had no doubt that the plant would meet the “used and useful” standard — meaning the plant is operational and generating electricity reliably — while running on synthesis gas made from lignite coal. He also said the plant’s two gasifier trains were fully integrated and running in mid-February, capturing carbon dioxide and producing other byproducts for sale such as sulfuric acid.

If the Mississippi Public Service Commission rules that the plant meets the “used and useful” criteria, customers could be required to pay for it in the form of utility rate hikes.

Fanning also said the utility decided Monday to shut down one of the two gasifiers — which convert lignite into syngas — to remove a buildup of ash deposits. He said Gasifier B had produced syngas 60 percent of the time since November.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous energy value,” Fanning said. “Our goal is to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of customers and investors alike, an objective that often presents challenges.”

The company will have to file a new rate case by June, something that Fanning said would include two options, a traditional one and an alternative “rate mitigation plan” that he says was authorized by the passage of a bill in 2013 by the Mississippi Legislature. House Bill 1134 allowed the company to issue a 20-year bond up to $1 billion payable by its ratepayers.

The company will file a request with the PSC asking for a deferral on depreciation and operations and maintenance expenses of approximately $25 million per month until the regulatory body rules on its rate case.

Mississippi Power’s 186,000 customers on the Gulf Coast are already paying for a 15 percent rate hike that covered the parts of Kemper already in service and generating electricity. That increase expires in June.

The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will conduct a PSC-mandated economic viability study on whether to run the plant on syngas or natural gas due to forecasted low natural gas prices.

Fanning didn’t directly answer an analyst’s question on whether the company would sideline the gasifier trains in favor of running the plant on natural gas — which it did starting in August 2014 — based on market prices.

“I suppose there’s a million different scenarios we could evaluate,” Fanning said. “We’ve taken our lumps, but we’ve delivered what was certificated back in 2010. I think we will. There’s a lot of different ways the regulatory process could unfold from there.”

The $7.092 billion Kemper Project — which the company now says will be operational by mid-March — is more than two years behind schedule and more than $5 billion over budget. It is designed to convert the second-lowest grade of coal, lignite, into a natural gas-like substance called synthesis gas to fuel its electricity-generating turbines.

The company said it “expects to maintain a capital structure and credit metrics for Mississippi Power which are supportive of investment grade ratings.”

Credit rating firm Moody’s on Feb. 6 placed Mississippi Power’s bond rating on review for a downgrade because of delays and cost overruns with Kemper.

