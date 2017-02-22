﻿ Kentucky 'very, very likely' to get charter school law this year - Watchdog.org

It’s “very, very likely” that charter schools are coming to Kentucky, one of the seven states that still don’t allow charters, according to the chairman of the House Education Committee.

Republican Rep. John “Bam” Carney, introduced legislation last week that would allow an unlimited number of charter schools throughout the state.

Under Carney’s bill, local school boards would be the charter school authorizers. Schools could open for the 2018-2019 school year, although he said “I certainly don’t expect charters to pop up all over Kentucky overnight.”

Read more here.