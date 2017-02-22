﻿ Immigration policy clash hanging over Scott visit to Trump White House - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott is set to attend a White House dinner on Sunday with President Donald Trump, whose immigration enforcement stance is at odds with the governor’s agenda to make Vermont a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Scott told reporters he is headed to the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., this weekend, at the end of which he will dine with the president and first lady Melania Trump.

Scott will appear with other governors at the invitation-only dinner event and also attend a formal meeting.

Regarding his opposition to Trump’s first executive order on immigration, Scott reiterated that his plan to protect the rights of Vermont residents regardless of immigration status was about taking the moral high ground.

“It’s the Vermont way,” he said, noting that his plan should act as a calming factor. He said he will maintain a wait-and-see attitude regarding new executive orders.

Scott said that while many Vermonters oppose the new president, there are also many Vermonters who support Trump and his recent executive order on immigration.

“I just don’t happen to agree with them (Trump supporters),” the governor said.

During the news conference, Scott claimed his initiatives that prevent state officials from helping federal authorities enforce U.S. immigration law do not establish Vermont as a “sanctuary jurisdiction.”

The governor seemed to contradict a recent Facebook comment by Chief of Staff Jason Gibbs, in which Gibbs said some reporters didn’t understand the issues, especially the definition of “sanctuary jurisdiction”.

“We may differ on that. I think you all understand the issues very well,” Scott said.

According to a fact sheet prepared by the governor’s office and made available to members of the media, the president’s executive order defines a “sanctuary jurisdiction” as one that willfully refuses to comply with federal immigration laws. Vermont is complying with all federal immigration laws, according to the fact sheet.

Scott said he wants to alleviate “fear and anxiety” over the immigration issue.

“We’re going to protect everyone,” he said. “… The fear and anxiety in the agriculture community and elsewhere — it’s real.”

Scott added that he has not spoken directly with Trump about the issue, but that his staff has been in contact with some administration officials. He said the issue also came up in a recent meeting with provincial officials in Quebec, where the governor also discussed the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Sure this (Trump business) compounds the level of difficulty of talking about other things.” Scott said.

“We’re here talking about President Trump and the orders and we’re not talking as much about the issues that are important to Vermont — demographics, working families, education, growing our economy, tourism. We have to remind ourselves to stay focused.”