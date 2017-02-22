﻿ Competitor swipes at Google Fiber in announcing Huntsville high-speed internet - Watchdog.org

Google Fiber is getting gigabit-capable internet competition in Huntsville, and zinged by a press release in the process.

Mediacom Communications announced last week it had launched a network with download speeds capable of 1 gigabit per second in its Huntsville service area, encompassing both northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. A total of 18 communities in Madison and Limestone counties in Alabama and Giles and Lincoln counties in Tennessee will be able to access the service.

Lee Beck, Mediacom’s senior manager of area operations, said in a prepared statement that the company is investing in smaller markets in addition to larger ones, having expanded 1 gig service to more than 350 communities.

Mediacom took a not-so-subtle swipe at Google Fiber, which is planning a gigabit-capable network on the back of Huntsville Utilities’ dark fiber.

“Unlike some other gigabit broadband providers whose services are limited to selected neighborhoods and may rely on federal, state or local taxpayer subsidies, Mediacom is investing its own money to make 1 Gig Internet speeds available across its entire Huntsville area network, to every home in the neighborhoods the company serves,” the company statement said.

In The Hill, Taxpayers Protection Alliance president David Williams recently called the arrangement between Huntsville Utilities and Google Fiber one of the more “egregious examples” of taxpayers taking it on the nose for internet investment.

It’s not clear how much Google Fiber will pay for the ability to tap into the Huntsville network. Watchdog.org previously noted that the lease terms that have been released don’t spell out much in the way of dollars and cents. Huntsville Utilities spokesman Joe Gehrdes didn’t return a call from Watchdog.org on Wednesday seeking an update.

Huntsville Utilities expects to use $57 million in ratepayer funds to build the fiber network, which will allow gigabit download and upload speeds for all Huntsville residents in Madison County. The utility hopes to recoup much of the cost of the project through lease agreements with private providers.

Business Insider recently reported that Google was moving hundreds of employees from its fiber division to more prosperous ones, such as hardware and cloud services, but a spokeswoman told AL.com the company was still committed to its plans in Huntsville.

“Once the Huntsville Utilities fiber network is built, we intend to bring Google Fiber to Huntsville as planned,” a spokeswoman told the media outlet. “We can’t wait to share Google Fiber with the Rocket City.”