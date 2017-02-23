﻿ Non-malicious bag tampering ends controversial election recount - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The opening and resealing of a ballot bag that led to Wednesday’s cancellation of the Orange-1 House district election recount was not malicious in nature, according to House Minority Leader Don Turner.

“In these rules, we wanted the chain of evidence, the ballots, to be exactly in the same condition, same everything, as when they were recounted previously,” Turner, a Republican from Milton, told Watchdog. “[That] meant that the bags should be intact and the tags from the county clerk who did the recount. The seals [also] should be from the county clerk.”

House members learned late Tuesday that Chelsea Town Clerk Karen Lathrop opened one of the sealed ballot bags from the first recount and removed a voter checklist. The bag was then resealed, all under direction of the Secretary of State’s office.

“I don’t believe it was malicious or intentionally done … but it was a violation of the rules that were established by the House of Representatives for the recount,” Turner said.

After Turner notified House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, and lawmakers looked into the situation, it became apparent that the recount had to be called off, in accordance with rules drafted by the House Government Operations Committee and approved by the full House.

Later in the afternoon, the House officially confirmed Republican Bob Frenier as a Vermont state representative. Progressive challenger Susan Hatch Davis will have to wait for another election if she wants to return to the Statehouse.

State Rep. Maida Townsend, D-South Burlington, chair of the House Government Operations Committee, said the issue was that the tag seal number listed by the county clerk following the recount of Nov. 28, 2016 “did not match the tag seal number now on that same ballot bag.”

“This resulted from the bag having been opened on Jan. 3, 2017 for retrieval of the Entrance Checklist. The bag was opened with permission from and following guidance provided by the Office of the Secretary of State,” Townsend said.

State Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, said he is disappointed that his Progressive former colleague will not be back at the Statehouse, but that the rules were properly kept.

“It was about having a process that everyone could agree was fair,” he said, adding that the recount had become partisan. He also noted an irony that an investigation into recount procedural errors was ultimately ended by a procedural error.

RELATED: House Republicans fear ‘stolen election’ coming in Frenier recount

Turner explained that even though there was a witness to the opening and resealing, the law requires that both a Democrat and Republican be present.

“The rule was that all the seals needed to be in the same condition that they were when they left the county clerk. Nobody in the Legislature was aware of this until yesterday,” Turner said.

Townsend said had lawmakers known about the clerk’s actions prior to drafting the rules for the recount, they would have made an exception.

At stake in the recount was the thin margin by which Republicans can sustain vetoes by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. The GOP caucus has 53 representatives, Frenier included, and needs 51 votes to sustain a governor’s veto.

“It had the potential to affect sustaining a veto for sure,” said Turner. “If the governor were to veto a bill in the future and we had lost this seat, it would have taken just one or two people out sick and we could not have sustained a veto.”

Turner said he looks forward to moving on to other matters. He also hopes that the information the committee gathered during the process might lead to a smoother handling of this kind of situation in the future.