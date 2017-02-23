﻿ All-payer needs to address self-pay and cost-shift problems - Watchdog.org

Last month Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille announced that the administration was moving ahead to test the all-payer model on 30,000 Medicaid patients.

In order for the model to accurately anticipate and budget for health care costs, the Green Mountain Care Board and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services need to come up with an answer to an important question: How do you budget for self-paying patients who cause millions in losses through outstanding payments?

“When the agreement was actually signed there was a pretty significant lack of details around issues of payment,” Dr. Allan Ramsay, a former member of the Green Mountain Care Board, told Watchdog. “The Vermont Care Organization is going to have to get into details on this.”

The all-payer model is a collaborative agreement between CMS, the governor of Vermont, the Green Mountain Care Board and the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Its goal is to control health care spending by changing the way providers are paid.

Instead of reimbursing doctors and hospitals for individual services and procedures — the so-called fee-for-service model — the all-payer model would have the Green Mountain Care Board set a global budget for each provider at the beginning of the fiscal year, and providers in turn would care for patients without concern for individual payments.

The all-payer plan is “risk-bearing”: If providers go over the budget allotted by the state, they are responsible for a portion of the cost. If they are under budget, they get to keep a portion of the funds.

The Vermont Care Organization, an affordable care organization comprised of representatives from smaller Vermont ACOs, would be in charge of evaluating providers and distributing funds.

Cheyanne Holland, chief financial officer for Central Vermont Medical Center, said the hospital has not received an explanation for how self-paying patients will fit into the model. “It all comes down to the details, and it needs to be a real consideration in a global budget payment system,” she said.

Holland said CVMC currently has $2.5 million in outstanding payments. These self-pay bills are from deductibles and uninsured care.

CVMC is offering 30 percent off customers’ bills for self-paying patients who will pay up now. The hospital has run the discount for the past five years during tax-return season. Holland says the offer stimulates a 20 percent increase in payments while the offer is available.

“Our options when people don’t pay are pretty limited,” she said. The hospital works to get patients on payment plans, but when people don’t pay they pass the accounts to a collection agency for soft collection, or charge the accounts to bad debt.

While hospital systems have the ability to function with millions in unpaid payments, small independent practices do not, and non-payment can be crippling.

“We obviously cannot take on patients who have no means to pay, as we do not have subsidies to do that,” Dr. Paul Reiss, chief medical officer for HealthFirst, told Vermont Watchdog.

“We in private practice cannot even write off free care, or patients’ failure to pay, as a loss. It is not permitted,” he said.

Reiss said if patients can’t pay, they are redirected to larger organizations like hospitals that are subsidized to provide care.

“The question is, why wouldn’t people pay for medical services like everything else, up front?” asks Dr. Bob Emmons, a Burlington-based private psychologist. Emmons requires patients to pay for treatment at the time of service, then patients can bill their insurers for reimbursement later.

“My fee is exactly the same for every patient. Simple transactions are better clinically for both provider and patient,” he said.

Emmons says CVMC’s ability to offer a significant payment discount shows how exaggerated the charges are. “Original fees are grossly exaggerated to begin with. … Customers need to understand that hospital bills are completely phony.”

Emmons offered a personal example. During one past surgical procedure performed by local hospital, Emmons asked about the cost, and the hospital said the cost of the procedure was only 62 percent of the total bill.

“If hospitals go over cost, they can make up for it in another part of the budget and work whatever accounting maneuver is necessary to make up the difference,” Emmons added. “Unless that problem changes, the all-payer isn’t going to save patients any money. The details of how this will work really needs to be forthcoming.”

Hospitals do not charge every payer equally, as the payment system over-charges commercial payers to make up for underpayment from government payers Medicaid and Medicare — the so-called cost shift. Historically, private insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont are charged at extremely high rates to make up for losses from public and non-insured treatment. Small practices do not have the same economic leverage and typically can’t over-charge their paying customers to make up for losses incurred by treating Medicaid patients.

Scott and Gobeille hope the all-payer model will help fix the cost-shift issue. Meanwhile, details on accounting for outstanding self-payments remain to be seen.