﻿ Where school choice is not part of the equation - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Wyoming  >  Where school choice is not part of the equation

Where school choice is not part of the equation

By   /   February 23, 2017  /   No Comments

The 74 reports on “where school choice isn’t an option” — Arvada, Wyoming, population 43, a town that has one teacher for 10 kids.

For schools like the one in Arvada, in northeastern Wyoming, arcane debates about federal education policy seem a world away.

But they’re not.

“Nationally, as a focus on the federal level zeroes in on school choice, rural educators fear they’re being left out of the dominant policy conversation,” write Mark Keierleber. “In most parts of the state, alternatives like charter or private schools simply don’t exist. And if choices like virtual schools are incentivized, rural educators worry they could harm their districts.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿