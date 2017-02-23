﻿ Where school choice is not part of the equation - Watchdog.org

The 74 reports on “where school choice isn’t an option” — Arvada, Wyoming, population 43, a town that has one teacher for 10 kids.

For schools like the one in Arvada, in northeastern Wyoming, arcane debates about federal education policy seem a world away.

But they’re not.

“Nationally, as a focus on the federal level zeroes in on school choice, rural educators fear they’re being left out of the dominant policy conversation,” write Mark Keierleber. “In most parts of the state, alternatives like charter or private schools simply don’t exist. And if choices like virtual schools are incentivized, rural educators worry they could harm their districts.”

