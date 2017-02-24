﻿ Republicans await AG’s response to alleged Democrat campaign finance law violation - Watchdog.org

The Vermont Republican Party has filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office alleging that Democratic House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski violated state campaign finance law.

According to Jeff Bartley, executive director of the Vermont GOP, the party filed its complaint shortly after Krowinski on Feb. 14 emailed a mass fundraising solicitation to lobbyists during the legislative session.

Bartley claims Krowinski’s solicitation is illegal.

“This is in direct violation of 2 V.S.A. 266(3)(A),” Barley told Watchdog. “It was a fundraising plea and it solicited contributions from lobbyists.”

Bartley noted that Krowinski voted for the campaign finance law amendment in 2015, the law she now is accused of violating.

State Rep. Kurt Wright, R-Burlington, a seven-term House member and sponsor of the campaign finance law amendment two years ago, told Watchdog he believes Krowinski’s solicitation is worth investigating.

“It seems like a clear violation to me,” he said.

Wright is especially interested in how violations are handled.

“When the amendment was written, it was in response to incidents where the House leadership could raise money from lobbyists during a session, and many legislators participated in it,” Wright said. “At the end of the session, when things really started to happen (legislatively), lobbyists were having committee chairs come in from the majority party … (and) they were writing checks.”

Wright said even the Republicans ran afoul of the law last year.

“But it’s now 2017 (and) all legislators should be versed with the law,” Wright said.

He added that the alleged violation is serious enough to get a timely response from the attorney general.

“I think it should be done relatively quickly,” he said. “Being a sponsor of the law, I would be critical if a violation happened on any side. We should all be cooperating to make these reforms.”

Expecting quick action from Attorney General T.J. Donovan seems especially reasonable in light of Donovan’s role in creating a new campaign finance committee.

In January, Donovan joined Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos in forming the Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform. The committee’s five members — representatives from the Democratic, Republican and Progressive parties — are tasked with reviewing campaign finance rules and looking for ways to improve compliance. The committee held its first meeting Thursday night.

“We hope this is not another blatant violation swept under the rug,” Bartley told Watchdog.

“If we are going to have campaign rules and regulations, we need to hold everyone accountable for their actions. Rep. Krowinski has a history of violations, and her actions over the last month show she’s more interested in her partisan and electoral agenda rather than solving critical issues facing Vermonters — like the affordability [problem], skyrocketing property taxes, out of control education spending and a budget that is way outside of our means.”

Bartley said he reached out to the director of the Vermont Public Research Interest Group in an attempt to get him involved in the complaint.

“I emailed VPIRG’s Paul Burns about this. He has been very critical against Republicans for alleged violations in the past. … He didn’t respond to my request for him to join in my complaint, which is weird considering it’s identical to some issues he’s raised in the past,” Bartley said.

Neither Krowinski nor the Office of the Attorney General returned Watchdog’s requests for comment.