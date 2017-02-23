﻿ Lawmakers to insurers, pharmacy benefit managers: Stop pulling drugs - Watchdog.org

A Florida House subcommittee unanimously approved a bill that would bar insurers from removing drugs from their medical formularies during the policy year.

State Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, sponsor of HB 95, said the bill would still allow generics to be added to a formulary, or for substitutions to be made if OK’d by a physician. But it would prohibit mid-year formulary substitutions from being made on medicines that a doctor has deemed medically necessary.

“This bill also is not a mandate. It doesn’t require any particular drug to be covered. All it requires is for the health providers to meet the obligation that we believe they have to the consumer when they listed the original formulary to begin with,” said Massullo.

The bill was co-sponsored by a mix of Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Formularies are sets of preferred drugs listed by insurers and pharmacy benefits managers. They are normally divided into several tiers based on cost and patient co-payment requirements.

Several doctors and nurses came to testify on the harm suffered by patients when formulary changes forced them to switch among purportedly comparable drugs.

Insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers argued that the bill would take away a key leverage point in drug price negotiations with pharmaceutical companies — namely, the threat of dropping a medication.

“I had never really considered the testimony that we heard from the purchaser of the drugs … about the potential for a monopoly that builds up during the plan year and we saw that example with the EpiPen situation,” Harrison said during the debate.

But he added that he was going to support the bill, while saying members would need to consider how to protect the consumer on all fronts. “We can’t allow price gouging by the pharmaceutical companies,” said Harrison. “I’ll be interested to see how we try to balance this.”

The Health Innovation Subcommittee approved the bill 13-0. It was the panel’s last scheduled meeting before the House convenes in full session March 7.