﻿ Rutland mayoral candidates talk refugees, taxes in on-air debate - Watchdog.org

Rutland’s four mayoral candidates squared off Wednesday in a live radio debate, and the on-air clashes offered insights into how the city might change under new management.

The four men appearing with radio host Tim Philbin in the WSYB studio included Mayor Christpher Louras, Alderman David Allaire, Downtown Rutland Partnership Director Mike Coppinger, and Kam Johnston, a former account manager.

Though Philbin pressed Louras on his controversial refugee policy, conflicts among the three challengers took center stage throughout the debate.

On the issue of refugees, Louras called his leadership “bold and resolute” while the challengers criticized the mayor for secretly planning to make Rutland a refugee resettlement hub.

RELATED: David Allaire: Restore transparency to Rutland mayor’s office

Louras said he recognized that Rutland voters would want public hearings, which is why he didn’t disclose the program.

“I understand the board … and the community. I know we would have ended up with a ballot question,” Louras said. He added: “We’re not a direct democracy … we don’t get to vote on who our neighbors are.”

In emails obtained through a public records request, Amila Merdzanovic, executive director of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, was seen urging Louras to avoid transparent public forums: “If we open it up to anybody and everybody, all sorts of people will come out of the woodwork. Anti-immigrant, anti-anything.”

Louras conducted secret meetings with VRRP and other stakeholders from November 2015 to April 2016, but did not inform voters or the Board of Aldermen. After a public outcry, residents petitioned to put the issue to a citywide vote, but the board voted against holding a referendum.

“It doesn’t matter what the (ballot) language was. The way it would have been portrayed locally (and) to the state and to the nation is, here is a community who wants to vote on whether they would let people in,” Louras said in his defense.

Coppinger said that well-worn disputes between Louras and resettlement critic Allaire created an opening for why he is the best choice for mayor.

“I hear a true change is needed, there’s too much infighting and bickering,” Coppinger said. “A lot is old grudges from the past that (they) continue to bring back up.”

RELATED: Mike Coppinger: I have a plan for Rutland

However, conflict between the three challengers eventually took center stage and overshadowed any disagreements they had with Louras.

“(Allaire) keeps talking about cutting spending, but he’s just cut increases, not the budget itself,” Johnston said. “Cutting the budget is how you cut taxes.”

Johnston proposed taking funds set aside for the pool to fund other projects and potentially lower taxes.

Coppinger addressed accusations from Allaire’s supporters that he made a deal with Louras to run so as to split the vote among the challengers and hand a victory to the incumbent mayor.

“They say I’ll steal votes from Allaire and get offered a position when Louras wins,” Coppinger said. The candidates denied any such arrangement.

All candidates criticized Coppinger’s 1 percent local option tax, which he says will generate revenue from out-of-town residents who come into the city.

“These people come in and use our roads, use our pipes,” Coppinger said. “We can’t grow permanent residency as much as we like, but we can get funds from these people and not increase the burden on property taxpayers.”

When Allaire criticized the plan, Coppinger countered that the veteran alderman voted for Rutland’s 1 percent room-and-meals tax, which operates on a similar principle.

“That was at a very different time,” Allaire said in his defense. “That money was supposed to go toward police operations, though it never found its way over there and ended up in the general fund. Maybe it wasn’t a good idea, but you can’t hit a home run every time.”

Coppinger said revenues from his options tax could go into a specific fund for city infrastructure and pensions, not the general fund.