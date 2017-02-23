﻿ New DOT secretary dealing with trust deficit more than budget 'shortfall' - Watchdog.org

Waukesha, Wis. – Secretary of Transportation David Ross has a big task in front of him to restore the credibility of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and he knows it.

In his testimony to the state Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee on Tuesday, Ross said he was particularly taken by surprise by one of the findings in a critical state audit of the agency he joined on Jan. 7.

“The (Interstate) I-39/90 and U.S. Highway 12/18 junction in Madison, the audit noted that the Beltline interchange costs were not included in the I39/90 cost estimate listed in the TPC (total project cost) report,” Ross said. “Costs for this interchange are dependent on the ongoing environmental process, but the recent estimate put the full costs in the range of $550 million not included in the TPC.”



“How is it if we’re going to build confidence with you as an agency and miss $550 million in a report,” Ross asked lawmakers. “You’re going to have no trust in the numbers we give you, the data we give you, with which you have to make those very, very important decisions in allocating resources in the transportation system.”

The audit, released in January, found the DOT did not fully account for the cost of inflation for projects between 2006 and 2015. Between inflation and other additional costs, 16 ongoing major highway projects increased from an estimated $2.7 billion to approximately $5.8 billion, more than double the original estimate.

The Legislative Audit Bureau recommended to the Legislature that DOT provide regular updates on the costs of major projects, including the original estimated cost so legislators can see the size of the cost overruns. The estimates need to include all the costs associated with the major road project.

Because the DOT did not share project cost information sufficiently with the Legislature before the audit, the DOT took on more road projects than it could reasonably complete with the available funding.

As a step toward rebuilding legislators’ confidence, Ross says he is committed to implementing all of the Legislative Audit Bureau’s recommendations for changes at the state Department of Transportation,

“This is critical,” Ross told the committee. “We must work to restore the public’s faith and trust in our ability to manage resources, deliver a safe and effective and efficient program.”

The testimony on the audit comes during a tense early budget fight over transportation funding. Gov. Scott Walker is opposed to any increases in gas taxes or vehicle registration fees to fill a projected shortfall of nearly $1 billion. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has threatened to delay the state budget until October if there’s not a long-term increase in funding for transportation, reversing his previous opposition to increases in the gas tax.

Republican legislators who are divided over the future funding needs of the state DOT were also divided in their reactions to Ross’ testimony and the audit report.

Committee member, state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, told Ross that even with reform proposals and audit cost-savings recommendations, the state is still facing a transportation fund shortfall.

“How are you, how are your changes in management going to get us from, moving (away) from, a high percentage of roads that are poor or worse?” Nygren asked Ross. “How are we going to change that trajectory?”

While Nygren supported prioritizing road projects, he said prioritizing means delays.

“But if these projects are going to be done, the question is will they cost more based on management changes that you’re going to implement?” Nygren asked. “That’s information that we need, not only this committee but Joint Finance, as we put a transportation budget together.”

DOT Deputy Secretary Bob Seitz disputed that prioritization necessarily will force delays.

“For instance, we’ve seen projects where the department has proposed tearing up perfectly good concrete or asphalt to do projects,” Seitz said. “And so, the timing on those things, or with a given treatment or an overlay or something, you could find a cost-effective solution that extends the life of that roadway and keeps it in good shape.”

Ross also cautioned legislators that numbers about the projected transportation shortfall may not be accurate.

“When you get a number that’s been badgered about what the shortfall would be you have to take into account that projects put into this, projects that were put in, how to say this nicely, is that should they have been in there in the first place?” Ross said. “Which is added to that, ‘shortfall’ going forward.”

Ross cited the example of the Madison beltline interchange reconstruction, saying the pavement has a 50-year life span, is only 20 years old, but is slated to be torn up and the interchange redesigned.

“So now we have that $550 million project sitting in that queue to replace the BIC interchange, which we may have higher priorities somewhere else in the state,” Ross said.

State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said that with the new DOT administration that the Legislature would be wise to hold off giving the DOT more money. He said that the governor’s transportation budget proposal is livable through this budget cycle.

“But what it does, if we take it as it is or very close, it allows us to give your department a couple of years to get your arms around all of the issues that we’re talking about here,” Kapenga said. “Because the reality is it literally will be impossible for you to take the elephant of DOT and change its direction in two to three months.”

At the end of the hearing, the Joint Audit Committee voted unanimously to introduce a bill written by the committee co-chairs state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, and state Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, to implement the audit’s legislative recommendations. Committee members from both sides of the aisle hoped the bill, after some changes, would be considered by the Legislature before the state budget is passed.

Brett Healy, president of the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, a Madison-based free-market think tank, said that while it’s good the committee is moving quickly to put into law the audit’s recommendations, taxpayers still need more answers on how their money is being spent.

“Before the push for a gas tax or registration fee increase heats up during the upcoming budget deliberations, taxpayers deserve to know that their hard-earned money is being properly managed and used efficiently,” Healy said. “Right now, this audit shows that their money is being wasted and that the unelected bureaucrats are in charge, not the taxpayers.”