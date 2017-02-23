﻿ DeVos to college conservatives: 'Don’t shut up' - Watchdog.org

Amid concern among college conservatives that their viewpoints are not welcome on liberal campuses, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has some advice: “Don’t shut up.”

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, DeVos initially brought up the First Amendment as it relates to college students during her opening remarks, saying that college faculty often tell students “what to think.”

“They say that if you voted for Donald Trump, you are a threat to the university, too.” DeVos said. “But the real threat is silencing the First Amendment rights of people with whom you disagree.”

After her brief opening remarks, DeVos was interviewed by CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany. While much of the focus of the interview was on school choice and DeVos’ recent letter regarding Obama-era guidance on school bathrooms, McEnany briefly touched on the issue of academic freedom, asking DeVos what advice she would give to conservative students who feel “bullied” after sharing their views.

“I think my first advice would be don’t shut up. Keep talking. Keep making your arguments,” DeVos said, to applause. “You can do so respectfully and with civility, but I think you need to do so with confidence.”

“We need to have opposing viewpoints and differing ideas in an academic environment and any environment where ideas are necessary to be exchanged,” she added, again encouraging students to bring their ideas to the table.

“That is the best way to learn, and it’s the best way for all of us to learn how to get along together,” she said.

DeVos has not issued any statements or guidance that would protect the First Amendment rights of students, nor has she hinted at what she might direct her department to do regarding free speech concerns.