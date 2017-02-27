﻿ Milk producers to state: Make Vermont more business friendly - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance is fighting for the viability of the state’s dairy industry following an ongoing, two-year lull in milk prices.

Last Friday morning, farmers took their qualms to the Statehouse touring multiple committees. The crux of their message: ease up on state regulations so the $2.2 billion Vermont industry can grow and compete with the rest of the country.

Dairy industry members spoke with the Senate Committee on Economic Development, the House Energy and Technology Committee, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and possibly more. The VDPA is a group of the state’s leading milk farmers who got together last year in an effort to have more leverage over legisation that comes out of the Statehouse.

One of their main issues is what are called RAPs (Required Agricultural Practices) and producers say these extra tasks and costs, mostly in name of protecting the environment, are proving too cumbersome for farmers to stay competitive across Vermont borders. One example is Act 64, which requires farmers to take extra — and often costly — measures to control water run-off.

Margaret Gladestone, VDPA board member, gave another example of an unreasonable RAP.

“We’re in the Connecticut River Valley and they [the state] are mapping out frequently flooded fields,” she said. “Some of the maps are saying we cannot farm certain sections of these fields, yet we have been there for 28 years and the field has never flooded. They are basing it on soils that appear to be in that [flood-prone] category. That has a huge impact on us.”

Amanda St. Pierre, executive director of the VDPA, also addressed this issue.

“The issue is even though the milk quality here is the same as over in New York, they are not faced with the investments to meet these regulations that have been passed here in Montpelier,” she said. “So that takes away the competitive edge, we cannot invest more into research on milk because we have to invest so much money in our farms directly.”

Another matter, farmers said, is that they need more local processing facilities within state borders and again regulations are the culprit causing businesses to prefer neighboring states. Bill Rowell, VDPA board member, spoke on this matter.

“One of the things is the price of power, and another thing is the onerous permitting process,” Rowell said. “They can go to the east or the west and be courted and given a tax break. Things are made a little more easier, a little more friendlier so to speak.”

Richard Hall, another VDPA board member, spoke about a dairy conference in upstate New York held last week. He said the meeting with farmers, from near and far, was a “real eye-opener” to see how well some are doing in other areas of the country in contrast to the struggling Vermont market.

“As you listen to these people talking, there’s a huge contrast around the country in the costs of production and we’re all going to be entering the same market,” said Hall. “We’ve come away from that feeling like, what is Vermont doing for their dairy business to keep us competitive? Why are the new milk plants being built in West Texas?”

Hall said another concern by farmers was that they need better cellular telephone service which would greatly benefit planning and resource allocation along with new mapping software available for mobile phones and tablets.

“There’s a lot of really good precision mapping going on that is going to really help this industry move forward in regards to managing water quality and putting nutrients in soil where it’s needed, and it’s not available when you don’t have service,” said Hall.

Some of the concerns for Vermont, according to Hall, have to do with the behaviors of the local dairy industry itself. For instance, he said while Vermont producers are busy worrying about potential deportations of its immigrant labor force via the Trump Administration, for other milk producers the labor conversation doesn’t concern immigration.

“[It’s about] being the place that people want to come to work,” he said. “It was all about how are you going to change the culture of your business to be the place that people want to come to work.”

Hall also commented that the Vermont organic milk industry is trying to “preserve inefficiency” by rejecting mass production.

“People think they’re going to keep these little red barns open milking cows organically and they’re going to have that market. Well I got news for folks, that’s not going to happen. There’s people that are upwards of 15,000 cows operating organically now.”

