﻿ Senate Finance Committee kills Mississippi internet sales tax bill - Watchdog.org

Senate Finance Committee kills Mississippi internet sales tax bill

Senate Finance Committee kills Mississippi internet sales tax bill

By   /   February 27, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

Photo illustration by Steve Wilson

CLOSER: Mississippi continues to inch closer to an internet sales tax.

 

The Mississippi Senate’s Finance Committee killed a House bill Monday that if passed would have instituted an internet sales tax.

Both Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and state Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said they would let the bill die before Tuesday’s deadline for committee reports on bills from the other chamber.

Reeves said in a statement that “this bill is unconstitutional and any promised new revenue is simply fake money.”

The imposition of any internet sales tax would be a challenge to the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision Quill Corp. v. North DakotaUnder that decision, retailers are required to have a physical presence in a state before it can levy sales taxes on them.

However, the death of House Bill 480 isn’t the end of an internet sales tax in the Magnolia State, as a final rule on a proposed Department of Revenue regulation with similar language could be due in as little as two weeks.

The proposed DOR rule require firms with $250,000 in annual sales to register with the DOR and charge Mississippi customers the state’s 7 percent sales tax.

Right now, taxpayers are supposed to pay a 7 percent “consumer use tax” individually on all purchases from out of state firms.

In fiscal 2016, the state collected more than $3 billion in sales tax revenue while collecting more than $310 million in use tax, with only $250,000 of that coming from individual consumers.

Steve Wilson reports for Mississippi Watchdog. Contact him at [email protected] and on  Twitter.

Steve Wilson is the Mississippi reporter for Watchdog.org. Beginning his career as a sports writer, he has worked for the Mobile Press-Register (Ala.), the LaGrange Daily News (Ga.), Highlands Today (Fla.),McComb Enterprise-Journal (Miss.), the Biloxi Sun Herald(Miss.) and the Vicksburg Post (Miss.) Steve's work has appeared on Fox News, the Huffington Post and the Daily Signal. His bachelor's degree is in journalism with a minor in political science from the University of Alabama. Steve is also a member of the Mississippi Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. He served four-plus years in the United States Coast Guard after his high school graduation and is a native of Mobile, Ala.

