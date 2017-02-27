﻿ Senate Finance Committee kills Mississippi internet sales tax bill - Watchdog.org

The Mississippi Senate’s Finance Committee killed a House bill Monday that if passed would have instituted an internet sales tax.

Both Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and state Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said they would let the bill die before Tuesday’s deadline for committee reports on bills from the other chamber.

Reeves said in a statement that “this bill is unconstitutional and any promised new revenue is simply fake money.”

The imposition of any internet sales tax would be a challenge to the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision Quill Corp. v. North Dakota. Under that decision, retailers are required to have a physical presence in a state before it can levy sales taxes on them.

However, the death of House Bill 480 isn’t the end of an internet sales tax in the Magnolia State, as a final rule on a proposed Department of Revenue regulation with similar language could be due in as little as two weeks.

The proposed DOR rule require firms with $250,000 in annual sales to register with the DOR and charge Mississippi customers the state’s 7 percent sales tax.

Right now, taxpayers are supposed to pay a 7 percent “consumer use tax” individually on all purchases from out of state firms.

In fiscal 2016, the state collected more than $3 billion in sales tax revenue while collecting more than $310 million in use tax, with only $250,000 of that coming from individual consumers.

Steve Wilson reports for Mississippi Watchdog.