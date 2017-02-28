﻿ Tool tracks freewheeling congressional spending - Watchdog.org

The average member of the 114th Congress, across both parties, voted to spend nearly $2 trillion in taxpayer money over the next decade.

That’s one of the top takeaways from a new congressional spending tracking tool developed by the nonpartisan Coalition to Reduce Spending.

The website created by the millennial-led group gets its total from Congressional Budget Office estimates. The tool uses the up-or-down votes by members of Congress on spending-related bills, aggregating the spending contained in each piece of legislation for each member who votes yes. That provides a number for each D.C. lawmaker.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., was the lowest spending member of Congress by only voting for $8.2 billion over the next decade. He was followed by Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., who voted for $8.8 billion in spending. The lowest spending senator was U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with $215 billion.

Three Republicans tied for the loosest-pocketed House members, voting for $2.07 trillion in spending. They are Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Paul Cook of California and Steve Womack of Arkansas. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., led the Senate, voting for the same $2.07 trillion spending package.

Of course, given the $2 trillion average per congressional member, most senators and representatives skewed closer to the free-wheeling spending leaders than the more thrifty types.

Coalition founder and president Jonathan Bydlak said “it’s time to apply the Uber and Lyft mindset to federal policy.”

“Very few people have time or interest to read through thousands of pages of economic reports and scroll through countless vote records, just to figure out how Congress is spending their money,” he said. “So we created the missing piece.”

The coalition, on its spending tracker website, notes that nearly every member of Congress promises responsible spending, “but the last half-century of experience and nearly $20 trillion in debt shows these promises are forgotten more often than not, lost in a complicated system that favors the status quo.”