﻿ Trump to governors on immigration: Our focus is ‘the bad ones’ - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Vermont  >  Trump to governors on immigration: Our focus is ‘the bad ones’

Trump to governors on immigration: Our focus is ‘the bad ones’

By   /   February 28, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott returned to Vermont on Monday after spending the weekend at the National Governors Association Conference in Washington, D.C. Forty six governors attended the event, according to the NGA.

The conference included bipartisan discussions about issues facing the nation’s governors, such as immigration, health care and cyber security. Governors had an RSVP dinner with President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump, a tour of the White House, and a special audience and photo opportunity.

D.C. TRIP: Vermont Gov. Phil Scott returned from the National Governors Association Conference on Monday. At the event, he took part in discussions, attended a RSVP dinner with the President and First Lady, and enjoyed a White House tour. (Watchdog photo)

At least once governor attending the conference was reassured by a Trump administration official that immigration agents would not conduct random raids on suspected criminal illegals in any state.

“That’s where our focus is — it’s the bad ones. We’re getting some very, very bad players out of this country — drug lords, gang members, heads of gangs, killers, murderers — we’re getting them out.  That’s what we’re focused on,” Trump told the governors Monday morning.

Trump lauded the governors and promised action on getting the federal government off the backs of states.

“Governors have been bold reformers, and their success shows why we need to make states the laboratories of democracy once again,” Trump said.

“Many of you have shared past frustrations with waiting for permission from the federal government and agencies — and I understand that, and I’ve had many people tell me about it, and it’s been catastrophic for some of your states.  You know your citizens and you know they want things done. But they don’t get things done and it’s not your fault. … We’re going to speed it up.”

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner, a trustee member of Save the Children, made a passionate appeal to the governors about how vital a positive force early childhood education can be. Garner’s remarks echoed Gov. Scott’s mission regarding the need to strengthen early childhood education resources in Vermont.

Scott said that he and his wife enjoyed their White House tour and even saw the oil-on-canvas portrait of President Calvin Coolidge, painted by New England-born artist Charles Sydney Hopkinson in 1932. The painting hangs in the cabinet room. Coolidge and Chester Arthur were the only two native Vermonters to serve as president. Both men were Republicans at a time in American history when Vermont was among the nation’s leading red states.

Upon returning to Vermont, Scott seemed pleased about attending the D.C. event. As far as President Trump’s immigration policy is concerned, “(he) dialed back his rhetoric,” the governor told reporters.

Lou Varricchio is the bureau chief for Vermont Watchdog. You can contact him at [email protected]

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Lou Varricchio is bureau chief for Vermont Watchdog. He has 20 years experience in print and broadcast journalism, including newspaper work in Pennsylvania and also in Vermont, where he was formerly managing editor of multiple New Market Press newspapers. He was a senior science writer at the NASA Ames Research Center in California, and appeared as the co-host on “Our Changing Planet,” a mini-series produced by the Upper Midwest Aerospace Consortium and distributed by Prairie Public Television. Lou has written, produced and hosted several science documentaries distributed nationwide through Public Radio International and American Public Radio. He is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors.

  • Sign-up for our Vermont Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿