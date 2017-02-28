﻿ Trump to governors on immigration: Our focus is ‘the bad ones’ - Watchdog.org

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott returned to Vermont on Monday after spending the weekend at the National Governors Association Conference in Washington, D.C. Forty six governors attended the event, according to the NGA.

The conference included bipartisan discussions about issues facing the nation’s governors, such as immigration, health care and cyber security. Governors had an RSVP dinner with President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump, a tour of the White House, and a special audience and photo opportunity.

At least once governor attending the conference was reassured by a Trump administration official that immigration agents would not conduct random raids on suspected criminal illegals in any state.

“That’s where our focus is — it’s the bad ones. We’re getting some very, very bad players out of this country — drug lords, gang members, heads of gangs, killers, murderers — we’re getting them out. That’s what we’re focused on,” Trump told the governors Monday morning.

Trump lauded the governors and promised action on getting the federal government off the backs of states.

“Governors have been bold reformers, and their success shows why we need to make states the laboratories of democracy once again,” Trump said.

“Many of you have shared past frustrations with waiting for permission from the federal government and agencies — and I understand that, and I’ve had many people tell me about it, and it’s been catastrophic for some of your states. You know your citizens and you know they want things done. But they don’t get things done and it’s not your fault. … We’re going to speed it up.”

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner, a trustee member of Save the Children, made a passionate appeal to the governors about how vital a positive force early childhood education can be. Garner’s remarks echoed Gov. Scott’s mission regarding the need to strengthen early childhood education resources in Vermont.

Scott said that he and his wife enjoyed their White House tour and even saw the oil-on-canvas portrait of President Calvin Coolidge, painted by New England-born artist Charles Sydney Hopkinson in 1932. The painting hangs in the cabinet room. Coolidge and Chester Arthur were the only two native Vermonters to serve as president. Both men were Republicans at a time in American history when Vermont was among the nation’s leading red states.

Upon returning to Vermont, Scott seemed pleased about attending the D.C. event. As far as President Trump’s immigration policy is concerned, “(he) dialed back his rhetoric,” the governor told reporters.

