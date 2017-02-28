﻿ Walker: State fraud-fighting initiatives saved taxpayers $250 million - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – State anti-fraud initiatives have saved taxpayers more than a quarter-billion dollars over the past six years, according to Gov. Scott Walker.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue last tax season prevented more than $63 million in fraudulent refunds and tax credits, Walker said in a press release. That’s up more than $5 million from tax year 2015.

The savings statement comes out as the Republican governor proposes a boost in state funding for an expanded tax auditing program that would add 46 revenue agents — an unpopular initiative among members of Wisconsin’s business community.

Since 2011, the Department of Revenue’s identity theft prevention measures have stopped more than $255 million in potential fraud, according to the press release.

“Protecting Wisconsin’s taxpayers is a top priority,” Walker said. “This includes protecting them from waste, fraud, and abuse. I applaud the Department of Revenue for their efforts to safeguard our citizens from fraudulent activity. We will continue to work with them and remain vigilant so we can prevent identity theft and other forms of fraud.”

Identity theft and tax refund fraud are two of the top cyber crimes, according to Rick Chandler, secretary of the Department of Revenue.

Among its fraud-fighting initiatives, the agency uses Identity Verification to keep fraudsters from stealing taxpayers’ identities. It requires some taxpayers to take an identity verification quiz, consisting of four multiple choice questions. In some cases, taxpayers are asked to send documentation for verification purposes.

“We are focused on preventing identity theft and protecting taxpayers,” Chandler says in an agency video on the Identity Verification program.

About 7 percent of individuals 16 or older were victims of identity theft in 2014, according to the the latest data available from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Taxpayer savings from the Department of Revenue programs have risen sharply in Walker’s tenure, according to the agency. Savings rose from more than $71 million between 2006 and 2010 (during Democrat Gov. Jim Doyle’s administration) to $255 million between 2011 and 2016.

Walker’s 2017-19 budget proposal calls for an enhanced Audit 2020 initiative, which would pay for the 46 temporary positions in the Department of Revenue’s auditing team. The Walker administration expects the effort, which focuses on sales and corporate income tax collections, to bring in $64 million over the course of the two-year budget.

Business groups are leery of the initiative, to say the least. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce opposes it outright, concerned that hiring more tax collectors sends the wrong message about Wisconsin’s business climate.

Walker has made the war on government waste, fraud and abuse a top mission during his six years at the helm.

While high-profile instances of waste and fraud in Transportation and Economic Development, among others, have diminished the campaign, the Republican governor’s administration has rolled out scores of initiatives to combat excess and fraudulent taking of taxpayer money.

In October 2011, Walker established the state Department of Health Services Office of the Inspector General.

The OIG is responsible for detecting fraud in programs like Medicaid, FoodShare (Wisconsin’s food stamp program) and BadgerCare Plus (the state’s health insurance program for low-income recipients).

In March 2016, the OIG reported that it had saved the state tens of millions of dollars.