﻿ Movie subsidy bill dies, brewer sales bill lives in Mississippi Legislature - Watchdog.org

Filmmakers coming to Mississippi will no longer receive a handout from taxpayers and Magnolia State brewers moved closer to being able to sell their beer on site.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Legislature had another key deadline, this one for bills from the other chamber to make it out of committee.

Here are some of the bills that are still alive, having passed out of committee, and others that are dead:

Alive

House Bill 645, the “Back the Badge” Act, originally would have trebled the penalties under the state’s crimes-against-persons statutes for a violent crime against a law enforcement officer, a first responder such as a firefighter, or a paramedic. The Senate Judiciary A Committee amended the bill to put it under the state’s hate crimes laws like the Senate’s original version — which died in the House — and the differences will likely have to be resolved in conference.

H.B. 967 would mandate licensure requirements for daily fantasy sports gaming operators. A companion Senate bill died in committee Tuesday.

H.B. 1322 would allow Mississippi brewers to sell their beer on premises.

H.B. 1330 would eliminate any state board or commission that becomes inactive.

H.B. 1425 would mandate changes for the state’s occupational licensing boards and mandate that the governor provide active supervision of them.

Joint Resolution 1 would mandate competitive bidding for the fourth-floor office space in the Capitol that is rented to media members.

Senate Bill 2632 would ban contract lobbying by state agencies.

S.B. 2273 would mandate the teaching of cursive in the state’s public elementary schools.

Dead

H.B. 144 would have made the Department of Revenue liable if it erroneously hits a taxpayer with a lien.

H.B. 480 would have forced online sellers to pay Mississippi’s 7 percent sales tax. Amazon has already agreed to collect Mississippi state sales tax.

H.B. 511 would have mandated that Mississippi drivers stay in the right lane, except to pass. A ticket would have imposed a fine no less than $5 and no more than $50.

H.B. 555 would have required the state’s attorney general to seek permission from the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state before filing lawsuits with a recovery amount of $250,000 or more.

H.B. 711 would have reauthorized the state’s motion picture and television production subsidy program, which is due to expire this year. Last year, taxpayers spent more than $10 million on the program and — according to a report last year by the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review — lost 51 cents on every dollar.

The next deadline is March 8, the final day for floor action on bills originating from the other chamber.

Steve Wilson reports for Mississippi Watchdog. Contact him at [email protected] and on Twitter.