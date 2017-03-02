﻿ Rutland mayoral candidates debate economic policy, refugees in final appeal to voters - Watchdog.org

RUTLAND, Vt. — In their final debate before the March 7 election, Rutland mayoral candidates squared off Wednesday at a forum hosted by the College of St. Joseph.

While the debate often held a lighthearted tone, in part due to the good-natured candor of mayoral candidate Kam Johnston, incumbent Mayor Christopher Louras reminded voters of what he believes is at stake in next week’s election.

“We are on a state and national stage,” Louras said, referencing his role in the city’s ongoing refugee resettlement controversy. “This community will be defined by the election on Tuesday. The result … will define who we are.”

Throughout his campaign, Louras has emphasized the national attention Rutland gained from his decision last year to make the city a refugee resettlement hub. The mayor’s actions garnered criticism from the Board of Aldermen and city residents, who were kept in the dark during the planning stages of the project.

Of primary concern to voters are Louras’ statements defending private, secretive and anti-democratic actions on the basis that “we’re not a direct democracy … we don’t get to vote on who our neighbors are.” Louras repeatedly has claimed that letting residents vote on refugee plans would have reflected negatively on the community’s public image.

Challenger David Allaire, a member of the Board of Aldermen, said it’s the mayor, not Rutland’s citizens, who made the city look bad. “I want to bring back trust, transparency and leadership to the mayor’s office,” he told the crowd.

In a debate centered mostly on economics, all candidates agreed that developing young, skilled workers in Rutland is a top priority.

Mike Coppinger presented the most comprehensive economic plan of the four candidates. “The mayor doesn’t create jobs. That’s for entrepreneurs. The mayor’s job is to help set the stage.”

He emphasized the need to create housing units for young workers, as well as continue the Center Street Marketplace project. “People absolutely need a third space to go, a place to congregate outside home and the workplace.”

The project began in 2005 after $1 million in federal funds was earmarked for the project. However, development has been more costly than anticipated, leading to little progress.

“We need to redesign at a level the community can afford,” Louras said.

Candidate Kam Johnston was the only one who supported scrapping the program. “I’m not spending another Rutland dollar on it,” he said, adding that he also wants to halt the community pool project. “Wouldn’t you rather lower taxes for the next few years than fund a pool you’ll actually use a handful of times out of the year?”

The most clearly defined economic policy plan was to designate sections of Rutland as a Tax Increment Financing district. .

In a TIF district, improvement projects for rundown and underdeveloped areas are funded by borrowing against future tax-revenue increases brought by improvements. Original tax and property values of the TIF district is determined and then, over a long-term time frame of approximately 20 years, the taxing body, Rutland City, would only collect the original revenue rate, while the increased funds would go toward paying off the infrastructure debt of the improvements. This is a nationally recognized development model, and is used to improve rundown areas that would otherwise never see improvement.

All four candidates agreed it is a good idea.

However, critics of the model say that despite the model’s appearance, there are increased tax burdens to surrounding areas, especially educational costs and infrastructure expansion, like sewer systems.

While Vermont has a number of TIF districts, Vermont’s current legislation prohibits making more.

Louras, serving in his 10th year as mayor, believes his connections at the state capital will help change the law. “It’s relationship building 101. … Gov. Phil Scott and Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe are both completely supportive of the project.”

Dave Allaire, who served in the Vermont House from 2001 to 2007, also wants to use his connections to make Montpelier pay attention to Rutland. “A lot of benefits [from taxes] stay farther north. I want to work on getting this money back.”

