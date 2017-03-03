﻿ Leaving public in the dark, Cibolo pushes forward with toll road - Watchdog.org

Last September, Cibolo Mayor Allen Dunn said his city was “on about step three of maybe a 40-step process” in exploring construction of a toll road.

The San Antonio suburb picked up the pace considerably this week, approving a $157 million deal with the Texas Turnpike Corp.

Cibolo’s 50-year development agreement with TTC grants the company exclusive rights to build, operate and maintain a tollway linking I-35 to I-10 through mostly rural farmland northeast of San Antonio.

The Cibolo Parkway will be a 7-mile converted stretch of FM 1103, currently a public road.

Terri Hall, a state transportation activist and toll-road critic, accused Cibolo officials and the Texas Department of Transportation of selling out taxpayers.

“No formal public hearings were hosted by TxDOT to notify residents of the proposed project. Unless you happen to look at the city council agenda every two weeks, a resident had no way of knowing what just happened, much less have the ability to stop it since the majority of it was done behind closed doors with a private entity,” Hall said.

TxDOT is putting up $31 million for the project, with TTC financing the rest.

Dunn maintains that the toll road will cost Cibolo taxpayers nothing.

But the TTC deal is predicated on use of the city’s eminent-domain powers.

“It’s code for flipping farmland into a commercial tax base,” Hall asserted. “The city has agreed to use eminent domain to take land from its residents and confer it to a private entity for private gain.”

TTC has yet to build a toll road. The company’s bid to construct a tollway between Garland and Greenville east of Dallas failed after local residents protested the project.

In Cibolo, TTC insisted that the city ratify an irrevocable agreement before the company would lay out some $12 million for a feasibility study.

“The agreement offers no way out for the city, except an eventual buyout opportunity after the road gets built. But those buyout agreements are as thorny as these complex development contracts,” Hall said.

Private toll road developers typically require the public entity to pay them for any future loss in toll revenue, making buyouts more expensive than the construction cost.

TTC still must negotiate a formal operating agreement. A model could lie just to the east: SH 130 between Seguin and Waco. There, TxDOT does the toll collection and state law allows users’ vehicle registration to be blocked for failure to pay tolls.

Even with the state’s help, the company operating SH 130 filed for bankruptcy last year.

