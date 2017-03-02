﻿ Charter schools are booming where they were born - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Minnesota  >  Charter schools are booming where they were born

Charter schools are booming where they were born

By   /   March 2, 2017  /   No Comments

Charters schools are booming in Minnesota, the state where the first charter opened in 1991.

“While traditional school district enrollment grew by 2 percent in the past five years, charter school enrollment ballooned by 36 percent,” Beena Raghavendran reports in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Eugene Piccolo, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools, attributes the increase to more grades, more schools and new facilities.

Twelve more charter schools are expected to open for the 2017-18 school year.

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog Minnesota Bureau email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿