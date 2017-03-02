﻿ Charter schools are booming where they were born - Watchdog.org

Charters schools are booming in Minnesota, the state where the first charter opened in 1991.

“While traditional school district enrollment grew by 2 percent in the past five years, charter school enrollment ballooned by 36 percent,” Beena Raghavendran reports in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Eugene Piccolo, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools, attributes the increase to more grades, more schools and new facilities.

Twelve more charter schools are expected to open for the 2017-18 school year.

Read more here.