﻿ PA Dem state reps sponsor bill to protect children from 'fake news'

Pennsylvania Democrats introduced a bill in the state legislature last week with the stated intent of helping shield school children from what they deem to be “fake news.”

Beginning in kindergarten and continuing through the senior year of high school, public school students would be required to take media literacy classes to better acquaint themselves with identifying bias, misinformation and holes in a story.

The language of the bill is benign and includes some good ideas.

“The curriculum may include, but need not be limited to: developing critical thinking skills; understanding how media messages shape culture and society; identifying target marketing strategies; naming techniques of persuasion used; recognizing bias and misinformation; discovering parts of a story that are not being told; and evaluating media messages based on personal experiences, skills, beliefs and values,” the bill reads.

But the intent may be less benign.

A compilation of supposedly fake-news sites published by the Los Angeles Times last fall included decidedly real-news conservative and libertarian websites such as The Blaze, Red State, Independent Journal Review and others, right alongside flagrantly fake-news sites such as The Onion, a satirical-news site.

Can left-leaning education establishments really be trusted to create a curriculum free of bias?

“As the 2016 election progressed, the prominence of intentionally false stories made to appear as legitimate news reports increased,” state Rep. Tim Briggs, a Democrat from Montgomery County, wrote in a letter seeking co-sponsors, according to The Sentinel. “While it may be difficult to determine how much affect this ‘fake news’ had on the outcome of the election it is, at a minimum, a disservice to our public discourse.”

Briggs neglected to mention that it’s also difficult to keep one’s own bias out of determining what’s fake and what’s not, and that it’s a job better left to readers than to government.