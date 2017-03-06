Community college administrators fatten up while seeking $450 million more from voters

With 72 administrators pulling down six-figure salaries, San Antonio’s community college district is among the best-paying in the nation, even as it seeks more money from voters.

Alamo Community Colleges Chancellor Bruce Leslie leads the pack, earning $399,321, according to 2017 district compensation records reviewed by Watchdog.org.

Four college presidents follow with identical $215,657 salaries: Robert Vela, San Antonio College; Adena Loston, St. Philip’s College; Ruben Flores, Palo Alto College; and Rick Baser, Northwest Vista College.

Five vice chancellors also make $215,657: Diane Snyder, finance and administrative services; Thomas Cleary, planning performance and accreditation; Federico Zaragoza, economic and workforce development; Jo-Carol Fabianke, academic success; and Adelina Silva, student success.

A $217,734 slot for president of the unaccredited Northeast Lakeview College is currently vacant.

The salaries exceed community college averages reported by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources. The association’s survey of 1,180 institutions of higher education nationwide found the average pay for community college chancellors was $238,394. The average for campus presidents was $190,000 while vice chancellors averaged $139,090.

Though San Antonio’s college system is ninth in Texas by student enrollment, its administrative salaries meet, and sometimes beat, compensation packages at bigger districts.

For example, Fort Worth’s Tarrant County Community College District, whose enrollment of 76,904 exceeds Alamo’s by some 40,000 students, lists comparable pay ranges for directors and other mid-level management positions.

Alamo’s generous paychecks – along with administrators’ far-flung travel bills and a shrinking student body – contrast with the school’s current campaign for more tax dollars.

The district has a $450 million bond package on the May 6 ballot, with funds earmarked for long-neglected facilities, as well as a new administration complex.

Administrative salaries are a sore point with Alamo College faculty who say their pay has not kept pace.

“When you have three vice presidents and multiple deans at each campus for so few students, it’s poor management,” said Tony Villaneuva, president of the American Association of University Professors at Palo Alto College.

“The system is getting more top-heavy all the time.”

According to one national survey, non-administrative compensation at the San Antonio colleges is 54 percent lower than the U.S. average for two-year schools.

No Texas campus ranks in the top 100 nationally for community college faculty pay.

Alamo’s administrative paychecks are another story.

The Chronicle of Higher Education listed Leslie’s compensation package at $429,299 – topping every community college leader in the nation last year.

In the current year, the Alamo district paid $41.7 million to 735 full-time-equivalent non-instructional positions. That’s up $3.7 million — nearly 10 percent — from two years ago.

Salaries for 13 vice presidents and six associate vice chancellors ranged from $126,175 to $176,619.

Lower-level positions — including 25 directors and assorted managers, analysts and officers — are paid between $100,139 and $153,750.

Housing Leslie and his well-heeled colleagues at a new administration headquarters will take $40 million of the district’s $450 million bond proposition. That provoked the ire of San Antonio mayoral candidate Manuel Medina.

“I’m voting against the bond on that basis,” says Medina, who also opposes the city’s record $850 million debt package scheduled on the same May 6 ballot.

San Antonians wouldn’t know it from their community college’s hefty executive payroll, but the blue-collar city is among the poorest in Texas, ranking 460th in the state for per capita income.

“The people who do the work are taking a financial beating here,” Villaneuva noted.

Kenric Ward reports for Texas Watchdog.