Gowns for town: Candidates for Rutland aldermen pitch plans to keep students

RUTLAND, Vt. — Thirteen people running for six spots on Rutland’s Board of Aldermen used a candidate forum at the Free Library on Thursday to debate the best ways to keep young people from leaving town after graduation.

Hosted by Democratic and Republican students’ clubs from Castleton University, questions centered on young adults’ role in boosting the local economy.



Everybody agreed that keeping students and recent grads in the city was important. But there was no consensus on the best way to do that.

“We need to focus on creating the right narrative,” said Matt Whitcomb, who moved to Rutland in 2012 as a young professional. He said that college students stop thinking of Rutland as a place to live after graduation because they can’t find career opportunities. “They need to say: I found a career in Rutland. … We need to be actively recruiting businesses to keep students here.”

Gail Johnson pointed out her past experience working with this issue in Athens, Georgia, home of the University of Georgia, saying it was a problem successfully tackled by other communities from whom Rutland can learn.

Kam Johnston proposed increasing transportation availability between Rutland and Castleton, a distance of 12 miles, as well as between Rutland and Burlington.



Audience member Mimi Crampton, a recent University of Vermont graduate who moved to Rutland this winter, was happy to see the question taken seriously by the candidates.

“It’s so encouraging to hear that older leaders see the value in attracting my generation. That attitude in itself is such a positive reason for young people to come here,” he said.

Other issues

Candidates also addressed opioid abuse in the city, voicing universal support for Project Vision, which coordinates the public safety work of civic groups and government agencies.



“Drug abuse is driven by poverty. By building a robust city for all, it helps the most vulnerable citizens,” said candidate Rebecca Mattis.

Johnson also pointed out that the decision on how to fight opioid addiction is in the hands of voters. Social agencies are listed on the town ballot as individual budget items, rather than a part of the larger city budget. “It’s really up to you,” she told voters, on which opioid-fighting agencies receive funding.

Candidates George Gides Jr. and Whitcomb agreed that supporting the police force is key. “If we gave them the 41 positions they were looking for, we could get more people on the federal drug task force,” Gides pointed out.

Moderators also addressed the increased tension and lack of trust between the mayor’s office and the aldermen, largely a result of Mayor Christopher Louras’ secretive plans to designate Rutland a resettlement site for Syrian refugees.

“We can all agree this hasn’t been a banner year for process,” said candidate Melinda Humphrey. “I understand how what was a pleasant surprise for me is bad process for those not happy with decisions.”

Incumbent Thomas DePoy was blunter: “We need to change who’s not being transparent in city hall. In my opinion, that’s the mayor.”

Incubment Christopher Ettori, who is seeking re-election pointed out that the “election will change the dynamics of the board, with two incumbents not seeking reelection.”

Who are they?

John Atwood works as a computer programmer. He moved to the city in August with his wife after a friend sold them on Rutland. Atwood said his own experience of moving to the city will help him know how to market Rutland to other young professionals. He is a fiscal conservative but also understands “sometimes you have to spend money to make money.”

Thomas DePoy is a lifelong Rutland resident and 10-year member of the Board of Aldermen. He has a record of fiscally conservative policies, which he says are proven by the $600,000 worth of cuts he proposed to the mayor’s fiscal 2017 budget. He also served eight years in the state legislature.

Christopher Ettori grew up in the area and graduated from UVM. He moved to the city in 2005, and is currently on the board. He works as an administrative manager for the Community College of Vermont.



George Gides Jr. joined the board in September 2016 to replace an aldermen who left mid-term. He is politically independent. Public safety is his primary policy focus, and he supports funding both the police and fire departments at the levels they requested.

Melinda Humphrey moved to the city 10 years ago. She is a co-founder of Rutland Young Professionals and currently serves on the Board of Aldermen.

Gail Johnson is a retired military officer who has a master’s degree in public policy and peace relations. She moved to the area several years ago, and has since become involved in Project Vision and other city programs. Her emphasis is on transparency and detailed fact checking.

Kam Johnston is running for four different positions. “I may seem wishy-washy, but I want a job, and I’m saying please have me.” Johnston says he represents the “silent majority” of Rutlanders who don’t get out and vote because they don’t have candidates who fight for their interests.

Charles Larose Jr. is running for public office for the first time. After talking with people on the street, he said he saw a need for change. “The fire department budget was the final straw,” he said. He considers himself a fiscal conservative.

Rebecca Mattis works at Phoenix Books and is also a teacher. She is running because “this is the best place I’ve ever lived.” Mattis emphasized the need to better connect the community with the dealings of the board. She told Watchdog she’d like to represent a balanced financial stance.

Lisa Ryan is 28 and holds undergraduate degrees in psychology and Spanish, and a masters in mediation and conflict studies. She is a founder of the Rutland area NAACP, works at BROC, a community-based nonprofit that seeks to connect disadvantaged residents to helpful resources, and is on the board for the Chaffee Art Center.

Robert Schlachter was fire chief in Rutland for 13 years. He says his experience dealing with unions will help the board. “I understand how collective bargaining works and can hit the ground running with a minimal learning curve.” He is a fiscal conservative.

Matt Whitcomb came to Rutland five years ago and is a manager of multi-specialty services at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He says his management of different groups, understanding their needs, and facilitating their cooperation are skills he can translate to the board. Whitcomb considers himself a fiscal conservative.

Dan White graduated from Castleton in the 1970s. He has continued to run for office over the years because, he said,“I love this community.” White serves as a leader in the BROC community, and has worked with various community projects over the years, including area probation boards.

Candidates not at the forum were Daniel Austin, Craig Brozefsky, Timothy Cook and John Mattison.

