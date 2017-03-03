Supreme Court set to hear Wisconsin family’s property rights case

The alarm will go off very early the morning of March 20 for the Murr family, as family members want a good seat at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“My brother Joe is flying in at midnight the night before, so his job is to drive by to see if the line has already started,” Donna Murr said in a conference call with reporters. “He’ll cue us up if we need to get out of bed and get in line.”

The high court is slated to hear oral arguments in Murr v. State of Wisconsin and St. Croix County, a property rights case started along the banks of the St. Croix River in Wisconsin. The case ranks among the National Constitution Center’s top ten Supreme Court cases to watch in 2017.

In 2004, the six children of the late William and Dorothy Murr tried to sell a vacant parcel of land to pay for renovations to a cabin on an adjacent piece of property. Both parcels have been in the family since the 1960s, with the cabin especially treasured.

“[It’s] the glue that holds my family together. It’s a great gathering place and it’s always surrounded by laughter and family. It’s a very dear place,” Donna Murr said.

But land use regulations passed in 1976 prohibit sale or development of the vacant property because it’s not considered separate from the neighboring lot. This despite the fact the two properties were purchased three years apart and are taxed separately.

The Murrs, unable to use or sell the land, asked the government to compensate them for the property’s value. The county offered $40,000, only one-tenth of the $400,000 assessed value.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, a donor-supported organization, represents the Murrs. PLF general counsel John Groen, who will argue the case before the Supreme Court, says this “regulatory sleight of hand” happens all over the country and is unconstitutional under the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment.

This is about justice

In fact, the PLF says the question at the heart of the case is precedent-setting: Can government take property without compensation simply because the owner happens to also own adjacent land?

“This is about justice for a family that has been wronged by local land use regulations, but it is also about everyone’s property rights, from coast to coast,” Groen said in a statement. “We are seeking to reaffirm that government can’t use creative regulatory maneuvers to take property without compensation.”

PLF notes that there are a couple of additional variables in play, which could be important given the national implications.

One is the U.S. Solicitor General’s office, which will also present arguments in the case. In a brief last June, the solicitor general upheld a Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision against the Murrs. But Groen tells Watchdog.org it’s very hard to say what the office will do under a new administration.

The other is a judicial wild-card. While confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch are slated to begin the same day, March 20, a new judge will not be seated in time for the Murr case.

However, if Gorsuch is confirmed while the case is pending without a released decision, he could review the briefs and transcript of the oral argument and vote on the case, according to Groen.

In the meantime, Donna Murr and her siblings hope to witness one of the final steps toward victory for their family and all Americans.

“This case is Murr vs Wisconsin, but it’s more than that,” she said. “If we can prevent another family from going through what we’ve had to go through, it will all be worth it.”

