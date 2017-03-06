Nanny State of the Week: Anchorage’s no-drone zone

Alaska owns a well-earned reputation as a last bastion of liberty in these over-regulated United States, a place where the liberty-minded flee to escape the nannyism that has infected much of the Lower 48.

That reputation might be in danger.

Anchorage is preparing a regulation that would effectively outlaw drone operation in any place with any population density in the state with the lowest density — by a factor of 4 — of any state in the country.

In the process, the city risks putting the kibosh on a growth market for commercial and personal use. Consumer Reports has noted, “we’re seeing drones that fit in your pocket and could soon be priced as low as $299.”

But in Anchorage, the new rules would prohibit the operation of drones within 50 vertical feet of any private property without the express permission of the property owner, under penalty of a fine of up to $300 for a first offense. It’s likely unfeasible for anyone with more than two or three neighbors to go around and get the express permission of all of them.

Also, the rule almost certainly conflicts with federal law.

It’s the province of the Federal Aviation Administration to regulate almost all airspace – and certainly airspace 50 feet over a building.

As Anchorage’s KTUU reported,

Indemnis president Alan Erickson said it’s the opinion of his lawyers that the proposed ordinance is illegal, and the municipality has no jurisdiction over enforcing rules in federal airspace. Erickson said the FAA is in charge of rulemaking on all airspace more than one inch off the ground. “When you have your local legislative body trying to regulate something that you know for a fact that they’re not able to, that causes some concern,” said Erickson.

The proposed rules are ostensibly “pro-privacy,” but it’s a meaningless, toothless ordinance that the Anchorage Assembly — the city council — is proposing purely for the spectacle.

If Anchorage were to implement the rules as written, Erickson told KTUU, “I can literally guarantee that at some point it will put the city in a lawsuit that will cost the taxpayers money, and the city will lose.”